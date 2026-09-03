Erin Piacenti’s family issues statement after Bank of America VP is killed in Times Square stabbing
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Erin Piacenti’s family issues statement after Bank of America VP is killed in Times Square stabbing

Erin Piacenti was 'preparing to build a life' with her husband and young daughter

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, New York, Crime

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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