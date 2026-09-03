Erin Piacenti’s family issues statement after Bank of America VP is killed in Times Square stabbing

Erin Piacenti’s loved ones have issued a statement after the vice president of the Bank of America was killed following a stabbing in Times Square.

The family of Piacenti say they are 'devastated' by her death following an unprovoked attack on Monday (August 31) that happened on the 32-year-old's first day back at work from maternity leave.

The heartbreaking statement, published on a GoFundMe page, stated the Bank of America VP was 'preparing to build a life' with her husband and young daughter.

"Becoming a mother was Erin's lifelong ambition, and Madison gave her the greatest possible joy," the statement reads.

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"Erin's life was defined not by the circumstances of her death, but instead by the way she lived. Erin was deeply devoted to her family and friends, exceptionally bright and accomplished, and was someone who brought warmth and energy to the people around her."

Piacenti and her husband welcomed their first child together earlier this year (GoFundMe)

The statement continued: "To the people who knew and loved her, Erin was a thoughtful daughter and sister, a loyal friend, a devoted partner and companion in every aspect of Frank's life, and, most recently, an incredibly loving mother to Madison.

"Erin and Frank celebrated their second wedding anniversary this summer, had just returned from a family road trip upon her passing, and were preparing to build a life together with their new daughter. That life changed incomprehensibly in an instant."

The alleged attacker, Pamela Cisneros, was shot dead by police after she waved knives towards officers following the attack on West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday afternoon.

Police previously used tasers which were 'ineffective' and failed to prevent the suspect from heading towards them.

Cisneros, from Queens in New York City, had a 'documented mental health history with the NYPD, with one incident in 2018 and one in 2019', according the police.

The suspect was shot dead by police (Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images)

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch described the attack as 'random and unprovoked'.

A second individual, a 68-year-old-man, was also stabbed and was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a stable condition.

The GoFundMe set up in Piacenti’s memory 'has been established to support Madison and her future', according to the fundraiser.

It adds: "It offers the many people who loved Erin, knew her, worked with her, or have simply been moved by her story a way to honor Erin by helping care for the daughter she loved more than anything.

"Funds raised will be dedicated to supporting Madison as she grows up surrounded by the family, friends, stories, and memories that will allow her to know just how remarkable her mother was."

The Bank of America also paid their respects, saying in a statement: "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our colleague.

"She was a valued teammate who will be greatly missed. Our hearts go out to her family and all of her loved ones."