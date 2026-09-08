Lindsay Clancy's lawyer issues plea for Donald Trump to intervene in trial

Lindsay Clancy's attorney, Kevin Reddington, has issued a plea to Donald Trump to consider a pardon after Clancy's trial was deemed a mistrial.

"Mr. President, I would hope that you would consider this young lady and the person she is, what she's been through, and consider a pardon," Reddington said on Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Clancy has been on trial after the deaths of her three young children in the basement of their family home in Massachusetts in 2023. She was charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

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The suspect does not dispute killing Cora, five, Dawson, three, and Callan, eight months, tough her lawyers argue she was dealing with postpartum psychosis at the time, so could not distinguish right from wrong.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has argued was aware of right from wrong and that the killings were an intentional act.

Last week, Clancy's trial was declared a mistrial, with the jury telling the judge in a note: "It is with a heavy heart that we report we are unable to come to a unanimous decision and will not be able to."

Trump has largely remained quiet on Clancy's trial, though he did speak in the Oval Office last week just minutes after the judge informed the case was a mistrial.

"I assume there’s going to be another trial. It’s a terrible situation," he told press.

Lindsay Clancy's trial was deemed a mistrial last week (Greg Derr / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

"Look, she did a horrible, horrible thing. Can’t be worse.

“But you’ll find out what the price to pay is. There’ll be a price. It’s going to be a mental institution or jail or something. But I guess they’re going to go through another trial. It’s too bad.”

An update on the case will be provided by authorities on September 29 following last week's mistrial confirmation.

"At this point, I'm going to declare that the jury is deadlocked, and I'm going to declare a mistrial," Judge Sullivan announced in the silent courtroom last week.

Thanking the jury, the judge went on to say: "Each one of you knew how long the case was going to go,” the judge told them.

“You knew how difficult the case was going to be to listen to facts-wise, but still, you braced for that duty.

“I understood that you all gave everything you could, and probably more than you thought you could, and so, on behalf myself, I just want to thank you so much."