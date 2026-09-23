Miss Universe contestant sues after falling off stage and being left with traumatic brain injury

Gabrielle Henry has alleged that she suffered severe brain injuries as a result of falling off a stage during the Miss Universe 2025 competition.

In November last year, Henry (aka Miss Universe Jamaica) toppled off the stage during the preliminary evening gown round.

Footage of the moment was shared online. In it, Henry glided down the stage in a stunning orange gown. It wasn't until she moved across that she ended up falling off. Videos then showed her being carted off on a stretcher.

She went on to be taken to Paolo Rangsit Hospital in Thailand to receive medical attention and is thought to remained in the ICU for several days.

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Now Henry is suing Miss Universe Organization and its parent companies, JKN Legacy Inc. and Legacy Holding Group USA, PEOPLE reports.

Miss Universe Jamaica, Gabrielle Henry, suffered an injury at last year's competition (Mohan Raj/Getty Images)

What Gabrielle Henry's lawsuit alleges

The suit was filed on September 21 at the Delaware Superior Court and brings five claims against the defendants. These include negligence, premises liability, negligent hiring, retention and supervision, and both negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Henry claims that she was following the rehearsed choreography in the lead up to her fall on November 19, 2025, but there was an 'unmarked and uncovered opening in the stage' that she fell through.

Elsewhere she alleges that intense lighting on the stage impaired her vision and contributed to her five foot fall. Other contestants had complained about the lighting and staging as well, according to the suit.

She lost consciousness afterwards and suffered a 'traumatic brain injury with acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, frontal lobe hemorrhagic contusion, and subdural hemorrhage'.

In addition to this, Henry states the the media coverage of the incident 'has caused, and continues to cause, severe emotional distress distinct from, and in addition to, the distress arising from her physical injuries'.

Henry was a practicing ophthalmologist at the time of the competition and was reportedly unable to resume her residency after the accident.

Gabrielle has detailed the extent of her alleged injuries (officialgabriellehenry/Instagram)

Miss Universe Organization's response

While the suit was said to have been filed on Monday, Miss Universe Organization said that as of today (September 23) it has not been served papers by Henry.

It said in a statement to PEOPLE: "To date, the Organization has not been served with, nor has it received, any lawsuit, claim, demand letter, or subpoena from Ms. Henry or anyone acting on her behalf. We are therefore not in a position to comment on claims we have not seen."

The response goes on to read: “Responsibility for the production of the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand, including the venue, the stage, and on-site safety, rested with the host and production entities, MGI and Miss Universe Thailand, under the direction of Mr. Nawat Itsaragrisil.

"When those parties failed to cover Ms. Henry’s hospital expenses and left her unattended, the Miss Universe Organization stepped in and paid them, despite having no obligation to do so.

"The Organization also covered her treatment at a specialized hospital in Jamaica following her return home. Since then, the Organization has not received any request or claim for additional medical expenses.

"Going well beyond any legal responsibility, the Organization also offered Ms. Henry a place on the Miss Universe team as goodwill ambassador. We have not received a response to that offer."