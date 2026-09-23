Miss Universe contestant sues after falling off stage and being left with traumatic brain injury
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Miss Universe contestant sues after falling off stage and being left with traumatic brain injury

Gabrielle Henry is reported to have been the ICU for several days after the November 2025 incident

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Miss Universe Jamaica

Topics: World News, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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