Man 'jumps off' cruise ship during wedding anniversary trip with wife as his family speak out
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Man 'jumps off' cruise ship during wedding anniversary trip with wife as his family speak out

Thomas Gigler and his wife, Michelle, were due to celebrate 15 years of marriage on September 23

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Facebook/Michele Gigler

Topics: Cruise ship, Travel, Mexico, California

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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