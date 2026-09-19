One word repeated three times on your cruise ship could mean you're in serious danger

There's one particular code cruise ship passengers should know about before setting sail, as experts explain the secret language is used to prevent mass panic onboard.

If you regularly use public transport, you’ll probably be familiar with the random beeps, buzzes and announcements that seem to happen around you without an explanation.

A few seconds of frantic-sounding noises on a plane, a mysterious code over the tannoy or three beeps from somewhere behind you - and you’re left wondering whether you should be paying attention or simply carrying on without a care.

Most of us have absolutely no idea what these sounds actually mean. But while some codes are completely routine, others can signal something far more serious.

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And on a cruise ship, there's one particular repeated word that you absolutely do not want to hear - especially if it's said three times.

Speaking with the Independent, Cody Candee, CEO of travel luggage firm Bounce.com, specifically noted that it's a 'signal you don't want to hear on a cruise'.

There's one code in particular you don't want to hear. (Getty Stock Images)

'Echo, echo, echo' is the phrase, as Candee explained: "Normally repeated three times, 'echo, echo, echo' can mean 'brace for collision'."

"This could indicate an impact with another ship or land, as well as dangers posed by strong winds or drifting while in port," the expert added.

But it's not the only code used that passengers need to be aware of, with some of course less serious than others.

For example, if you find yourself on a Celebrity ship and hear 'Purell, Purell, Purell', followed by a location, it probably means there's vomit somewhere onboard for the crew to clean up.

Passengers also have their own code it seems. (Getty Stock Images)

But the clandestine phrases aren't just used by crew, in fact, passengers who regularly travel on cruises have their own code symbols - including the pink flamingo.

Expert Candee said: "Many people are already aware of the upside-down pineapple as a well-known sign for swinging or 'wife swapping' when displayed on a cabin door or an item of clothing.

"However, as the symbol becomes more widely recognized, many cruise lines are cracking down on the use of this symbol on cabin doors.

"Other discreet symbols, such as pink flamingos, are gaining popularity as an alternative code for the same lifestyle."

And if you spot someone onboard with a blue wristband, it could mean they're open to finding love.

"So if you're not looking for love on your trip," he warned, "You might want to reconsider your choice of accessories."