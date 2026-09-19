Christa Pike victim's mother details 16-year battle to recover daughter's remains after brutal killing
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Christa Pike victim's mother details 16-year battle to recover daughter's remains after brutal killing

Following the 1995 murder by Christa Pike, Colleen Slemmer’s mother spent 16 years fighting authorities to recover her child's remains.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: US News, Crime

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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