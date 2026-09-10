Grandfather of 16 children in 'house of horrors' found incompetent to stand trial as judge makes ruling
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Grandfather of 16 children in 'house of horrors' found incompetent to stand trial as judge makes ruling

Gary Siders Sr. was found to be mentally incompetent during a recent evaluation

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Vinson County Court

Topics: US News, True crime, Crime, Ohio

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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