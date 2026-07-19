The grandmother in the Ohio case dubbed the 'house of horrors' has made a last-minute request to a judge which could see a major change to the case, and how you hear about it.

It was only by accident police made the horrifying discovery at a home on July 2 in rural Ohio, where 16 children were allegedly confined largely to a single room.

The roughly 12ft by 12ft space housed children between the ages of 18 and one, in what authorities would call 'deplorable' conditions.

After the discovery was made, the suspected mom of all the children, Elizabeth Siders, 33, was taken into custody, as was her partner Gary Siders Jr, 36, and his parents, Gary Siders Sr. 73, and Christina Siders, 66.

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Since then, a number of details have come out about the case.

For example, it was found that Elizabeth had given birth to multiple sets of twins, including two who were conjoined in 2022, and sadly passed away at 24 weeks gestation, per WOWK 13.

Gary Siders Jr. and and Elizabeth Siders (Southeast Ohio Jail)

It was also allegedly found that the children had been living in the room littered with human waste for at least four years, leading Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain to claim, 'most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children.'

Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney William Archer confirmed that each adult arrested has been charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment, but the defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Since the discovery was made, a lot of the details have trickled out as the investigation progresses, but that could all stop as the public defender of Christina has requested a gag order just days after a judge granted one to her son - and this could change everything.

A gag order is a legal term (Getty Stock Images)

What is a gag order?

According to Fosters Legal, a gag order is a legal process which bars officials from publicly speaking about the case.

This works for a number of reasons, but its main process is to stop the jury pool from being tainted by biased information and attempts to ensure a fair trial.

The court order (or a contractual clause) prevents an individual from 'disclosing certain information'.

The legal company says this 'is typically used to protect private information, ongoing proceedings, business issues, or sensitive disagreements.'

Now, this can be created via a court injunction which would stop public or media reporting on the case so that the information doesn't risk the 'safety of the individuals' or 'interfere with a proceeding'.

Or it can be down to a 'private agreement or clause [that] appears in settlement agreements, employment contracts, and NDAs prohibiting an individual from discussing certain events, terms, or documents.'

Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders (Southeast Ohio Jail)

What does it mean for the case?

Because publicity 'can sway jurors or pressure witnesses', the order would prevent any pre-trial headlines or social media posts about it that might taint the outcome.

So, you wouldn't see any news stories with court information, people on social media wouldn't know enough to run a live commentary on it, and YouTube breakdown videos that we all know and watch, wouldn't be able to come out until after the trial had concluded.