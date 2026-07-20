'Happy heart syndrome' explained as mom's joy at daughter's wedding sent her to hospital

A mom was 'rushed' to hospital with 'happy heart syndrome' following her daughter's wedding, as experts outline the dangerous symptoms to look out for.

Too much happiness or positive excitement can place undue stress on the heart, according to new research.

For three days following the nuptials, a 65-year-old mother of the bride experienced chest pains and shortness of breath - symptoms doctors initially believed indicated a heart attack.

But following rigorous testing at the hospital, medical experts found that she actually had a temporary heart condition, formerly known as takotsubo cardiomyopathy (TTS), which closely mimics the symptoms of a heart attack, and can be life-threatening.

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More commonly, the illness is known as 'broken heart syndrome' but can also be referred to as 'happy heart syndrome', depending on the context.

TTS is cause by intense emotional experiences, either good, in this situation her daughter's wedding, or bad, such as a breakup.

The mother of the bride's overwhelming happiness resulted in an unexpected hospital intervention. (Getty Stock Images)

And with so few cases on record, little is really known about the condition.

The author of the study noted: "Both conditions involve sympathetic nervous system activation and a catecholamine surge, but the neurohormonal responses may differ depending on emotional valence.

"[Happy heart syndrome] may also present with less severe symptoms and better short-term outcomes, though further data are needed."

In a separate report, cardiologist John Madias of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, further noted: "Short-term and long-term complications and mortality of both these two TTS subtypes are similar, although a higher percentage of men have been reported to have suffered 'happy heart syndrome, in comparison with their rates of 'broken heart syndrome'."

The temporary condition may also be known as 'broken heart syndrome'. (Getty Stock Images)

After being treated for the rare and quite often overlooked condition, the mom is now reportedly 'looking forward to witnessing the happiest milestones of her other children in the years ahead', according to the research.

Symptoms of 'happy heart syndrome'

According to Harvard Health, symptoms of the condition are similar to classic heart attack symptoms, including 'severe pressure, heaviness, or pain in the chest - most often arise from a blockage in a coronary artery, preventing blood from reaching the heart muscle'.

Symptoms may also include 'shortness of breath, sudden onset of marked fatigue, cold sweats, or lightheadedness'.

They further noted that most people recover with no long-term heart damage.