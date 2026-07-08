A new report reveals grim details about the Ohio mom whose 16 children were rescued from their home, which includes the death of her premature conjoined twins shortly after their 2022 birth.

On July 2, police made the horrifying discovery at a home in rural Ohio, as they found 16 children confined largely to a single room, roughly 12ft by 12ft, all living in what authorities could only describe as 'deplorable' conditions.

The mom-of-16 Elizabeth Siders, 33, was taken into custody following the harrowing revelation, alongside her partner Gary Siders Jr, and his parents, Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders.

Now, a new report has now revealed more shocking details surrounding the death of Siders' conjoined twins, who were born prematurely on November 20, 2022.

The death of Elizabeth Siders' conjoined twins

Her daughters, Bailey Lee and Faith Lee Siders, were delivered at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, according to records obtained by local outlet WOWK 13.

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Elizabeth Siders gave birth to conjoined twins who later passed away, records show (Court TV)

But tragically, the babies were born at just 24 weeks old, with a condition known as thoracopagus.

The condition meant that their faces and chests were fused together in the womb, and they later died from natural causes.

'Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children'

The single room police discovered the children, aged one to 18, living in was allegedly littered with human waste for at least the past four years.

In a statement, Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain said: "Most of our livestock was kept in better conditions than the children. It's just a disgusting scene, conditions you cannot even imagine people being in, let alone children living in."

Seven of the children were taken to hospitals in Columbus, while two were flown to a level one trauma centre by helicopter after officials said their conditions were especially severe.

Authorities are now investigating the family, after they found that the children, who were never enrolled in a school, can barely communicate.

(L-R) Gary Siders Jr, and his parents, Gary Siders Sr. and Christina Siders have also been taken into custody (Court TV)

Investigators reported that the eldest child, aged 18, is unable to write her own name.

It remains unclear if both Elizabeth and Siders Jr. are the parents to all the children, as Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson described it as an 'intra-family case'.

What are the charges?

Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney, William Archer, said each adult arrested has been charged with 16 counts of second-degree felony child endangerment, with the charges reflecting 'serious physical harm' caused to the children.

When brought into court for their first hearing, all four defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Speaking to First Alert 6, neighbors of the family claimed they had no idea children were even living at the property.

UNILAD has contacted the Vinton County Sheriff's Office for comment.