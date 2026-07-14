A new scam has been linked to the case which saw Nancy Guthrie abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home, five months ago as the local sheriff’s department issues a warning against interacting with it.

Just one week after Derrick Callella, 42, pled guilty to two counts of harassment by telecommunications device that could see him be placed on probation for five years; new information has come of the alleged abduction.

However, not in the form you may hope for.

While the investigation continues to search the nation for clues that could end up with the missing woman, and mother of Savannah Guthrie, brought home, there are apparent opportunists taking advantage of the situation.

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The latest message from the Pima County Sheriff's Department reveals a scam that allegedly has been circulating online, which uses Guthrie’s January 31 disappearance as a way to rake in funds.

Nancy Guthrie hasn't been seen since January (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

The police have revealed that a scam utilizing a QR code is going around, which asks for money toward the case.

Writing on X, the Department revealed its ‘statement regarding online and email misinformation in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.’

It explained in its July 14 message: “The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is aware of posts circulating about the Guthrie Investigation that include a QR code requesting money.

It added: “PCSD will never ask for money related to this case, or any investigation.”

The Sheriff’s Department warned the public not to send money to ‘or scan QR codes requesting payment.’

Instead, it said to ‘ignore it and report it,’ and to ‘stay alert and help spread the word.’

Statement regarding online and email misinformation in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/H4QCniYbEA — Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) July 14, 2026





According to People, the scam was discovered by the Department, per Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, after a truck was seen driving around Tucson with an AI-altered image of a woman asking for help with the investigation.

The FBI is currently urging anyone with information which could lead to solving the case to call 1-800-CALL-FBI and also the Pima County Sheriff’s Office number, on 520-351-4900.

This comes after the FBI discounted a number of ransom notes as fake, though the agency said on July 1 that they are still investigating others that might be legitimate notes demanding money.

"This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case," the FBI said in a statement.

As for Callella’s case, he was found to have faked two ransom notes and sent text messages to members of the Guthrie family in the days after her disappearance.

Callella admitted that he called and sent text messages on February 4, which asked about a Bitcoin transfer to be sent to him.

The suspect also 'admitted that his actions were meant to harass the family by seeking information about the investigation into the missing person’s disappearance', per a press release at the time.

Police were able to find Callella by tracking an email address associated with a phone number sending the text messages.

He was then arrested on February 5, just four days after Nancy was reported missing.

While he’s been pegged to be placed on parole, a formal sentencing hearing will take place on September 10, which will determine his fate.

As of right now, Nancy's fate is unknown after an unsubstantiated February ransom note claimed she had died.

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance

January 31 - Nancy’s last appearance

Nancy Guthrie took an Uber to her daughter Annie Guthrie’s house for dinner at around 5:32 pm.

She was dropped home by her family a few hours later.

Her garage door opened at approximately 9:48pm and closed at 9:50pm, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

“It is that time we assume that Nancy’s home and probably going to bed,” he added.

February 1 - Nancy reported missing

Nancy’s doorbell camera is disconnected at 1:47am and the software detected movement around 25 minutes later.

At 2:28am, the 84-year-old’s pacemaker app is disconnected from her cellphone.

After Nancy’s friend notified her family that she missed church, they checked on her home at 11:56am and discovered she was missing.

They notified 911 at 12:03pm, and police arrived at 12:15pm.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31 (Pima County Sheriff's Department/X)

February 2 - ‘I believe she was abducted’

Sheriff Nanos told CBS News he believed Guthrie was ‘abducted’ in the middle of the night.

“She didn't walk from there. She didn't go willingly,” he added.

February 3 - Alleged ransom notes

Several media outlets reported receiving ‘ransom notes’ which allegedly demanded a large sum of Bitcoin to be sent for Nancy’s release.

Nanos said they were looking into the ‘possible ransom note(s)’ and confirmed the blood found on the porch of Nancy's property was also hers.

February 4 - Savannah Guthrie speaks out

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, Annie and Camron, shared an emotional video on Instagram, pleading for their mother’s return.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her.”

Savannah and her siblings have spoken out several times (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 5 - FBI reward

The FBI announced a $50,000 reward ‘for information leading to the recovery’ of Nancy.

Camron Guthrie posted another video, saying: “Whoever is out there holding our mother, we want to hear from you.”

February 6 - ‘New message’

Authorities said they were ‘aware of a new message’ which was sent to CBS News' Tucson affiliate KOLD.

The sheriff's department said investigators were ‘conducting follow-up’ at Nancy’s home and ‘surrounding areas’.

February 7 - ‘We will pay’

Nancy’s children posted a video to social media in which Savannah appeared to address the alleged abductor.

“We received your message, and we understand. We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her,” she said, before adding: “This is very valuable to us, and we will pay.”

Authorities were seen leaving Annie’s home with a bag after 10:30 pm. As per PEOPLE, one official was reportedly seen wearing blue gloves.

February 10 - New images of armed suspect released

According to FBI Director Kash Patel, they show ‘an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance’.

Sharing the images on Instagram, Savannah wrote: “We believe she is still alive. Bring her home.”

Authorities announced that they had detained a man for questioning ‘during a traffic stop’; however, he was released the following day.

The FBI shared the surveillance footage (FBI Director Kash/X)

February 12 - First description of suspect shared

The FBI said: “The suspect is described as a male, approximately 5’9” - 5’10” tall, with an average build. In the video, he is wearing a black, 25-liter ‘Ozark Trail Hiker Pack’ backpack.”

It also increased the reward to $100,000.

February 15 - Glove discovered

A glove discovered near Nancy’s property appeared to match those worn by the suspect seen on the doorbell camera, the FBI said. It was one of ‘approximately’ 16 collected by authorities.

However, later tests found that it did not have any matches in the national DNA database.

February 16 - Guthrie family ‘cleared’ as suspects

“To be clear … the Guthrie family - to include all siblings and spouses - has been cleared as possible suspects in this case,” Nanos said. “The family has been nothing but cooperative and gracious and are victims in this case.”

February 24 - Guthrie family offer new reward

In addition to the FBI’s reward, the family announced a personal reward of up to $1 million.

“Somebody knows. We are begging you to please come forward now,” Savannah said.

The family have offered a new reward (Instagram/savannahguthrie)

February 25 - Federal prosecutors and FBI visit Nancy's home

“Federal prosecutors traditionally work with all levels of law enforcement and have done so throughout this investigation,” said Timothy Courchaine, US Attorney for the District of Arizona.

March 2 - Savannah seen outside her mother's home

According to the Associated Press, the Today host was seen placing flowers at the property with her family.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country,” she penned on Instagram.

March 25 - Savannah gives first TV interview since her mother's disappearance

"It is unbearable, and to think of what she went through. I wake up every night, in the middle of the night, every night, and in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable, but those thoughts demand to be thought, and I will not hide my face, but she needs to come home now," Savannah told Today in a preview of the interview ahead of it airing in full.

"We are in agony. It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through.”

April 6 - Savannah returns to Today

Appearing emotional while speaking of her return to the show, Savannah thanked her colleagues for their support and asked for 'everybody’s prayers'.

June 22 - Alleged ransom note claims Nancy died

According to NBC News, a second note was sent to several news outlets days after her disappearance and claimed she died. It reportedly did not give details about the alleged death, nor did it request a payment for the return of her body.

June 23 - Savannah addresses alleged ransom note

Tearing up while on Today, she said: "I want to just take the opportunity to ask people, to really to beg people to come forward.

"Somebody knows something, and this is a new story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live, every day. And we are in agony. We cannot be at peace."

July 1 - FBI speaks out on fake ransom notes

Following reports that three widely reported kidnap notes are likely fakes, the FBI's Phoenix office tweets: "The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation.

"Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy. Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such."

July 2 - Man pleads guilty to faking random notes

Derrick Callella, 42, of Hawthorne, California, pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment using a telecommunication device, admitting to calling and texting Guthrie's family.