Famous pilot Capitan 'Sully' Sullenberger has announced that he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and shared how it has affected him so far.

Sully, who successfully landed a plane carrying more than 100 people on New York's Hudson River in 2009, shared the news of his diagnosis today (July 14).

The story of US Airways Flight 1549, the flight Sully safely landed following a duel engine failure, is known as 'Miracle on the Hudson'.

Everybody onboard survived the terrifying ordeal, which was depicted in the 2016 movie Sully. Tom Hanks played the heroic pilot.

Advert

Part of the statement shared to Sully's website read: "Lorrie and I often said we won the baby lottery with our two daughters. And we have learned what people say is actually true: that grandchildren are a game changer. Our granddaughter gives a whole new meaning to life.

"With that said, I recently found out I have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is early stage. For now, this means a name may not come easily to me, I forget a story I have recently told, or I don’t sleep as well, but I am in the beginning of this long journey."

Captain Chesley Burnett 'Sully' Sullenberger is battling Alzheimer's, he has revealed (Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

As to why he's sharing the news about his health, the 75-year-old said that he hopes that 'other families living in the shadows with this disease will feel they too can step forward'.

He continued: "Though it may impact my memory of the past, this diagnosis will not prevent me from looking forward to and appreciating our future. I will navigate this chapter with my wonderful family by my side.

"Over the years, when people would ask about the successful outcome of Flight 1549, I would say that 'courage can be contagious,' and on that day it helped everyone band together to get everyone off that airplane successfully.

"Now we need that courage to battle this disease. I am now part of a larger community with many of you, and we will be courageous together."

If you've been affected by dementia or Alzheimer's and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact the Alzheimer's Association via 800.272.3900 open 24 hours seven days a week.