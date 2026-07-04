Mom, 42, reveals how years of 'worshipping sun' on girls trips caused stage 3 cancer
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Mom, 42, reveals how years of 'worshipping sun' on girls trips caused stage 3 cancer

She skipped sunscreen for oil on one trip to Tenerife - years later, she got a phone call that changed her life

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford