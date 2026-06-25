A doctor has addressed rumors about the impact that extreme heat can have on botox.

With summer now in full swing temperatures are rising, and with that comes a whole host of rumors about the effect that heat can have.

Now to be clear, when the temperatures do get very high this can be a health risk, with things like heat stroke and dehydration being a particular risk in high temperatures.

But rumors circulated in particular about the impact that heat may have on fillers, with some pretty alarming claims going round on social media.

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These include that hot weather can actually change the way that botox works, even including that it can melt.

Now, doctors have come out and addressed these alarming claims, with many people taking to social media claiming their fillers or botox went bad in the heat.

Doctors explained the impact that heat can have on botox (Getty Stock)

Well, medical professionals have now clarified that there is no truth behind these claims, and that hot weather doesn't have this effect on botox which has been properly administered.

Dr Melanie Palm is a cosmetic dermatologist, and explained to the Daily Mail that the rumors are not true.

"Hot weather itself does not change how Botox works once it has been properly injected," she told the outlet.

But why exactly is this?

"Botox and other neuromodulators work at the neuromuscular junction, where they temporarily quiet the muscle activity that creates dynamic lines," she said.

"The outside temperature is not going to 'melt' the product or make it behave differently in the skin."

However, that doesn't mean that botox doesn't have any impact on the body during hot weather, just not the impact that people have been worried about.

The doctor explained that there could be one unusual side effect (Getty Stock)

Dr Palm explained that the effect that botox has can mean that someone may notice they are sweating less in the areas where they have had botox.

She explained that this is because botox reduces activity in the glands which produce sweat, meaning we can sweat less.

"So patients may be pleasantly surprised that they have less sweating on the forehead or other treated areas of the face during hot weather," the doctor explained.

Nonetheless, Dr Palm still had some advice for people who have had botox injections and how they can best look after themselves.

This includes advising to not 'rub or massage the treated area', as well as to 'be gentle if they are applying skincare or makeup'

"Patients can still go about their day, but I would keep it low–key: stay cool, hydrate, wear a broad–spectrum sunscreen, and avoid anything that causes significant flushing or sweating right after the appointment," she advised.