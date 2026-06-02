Plastic surgery has been a trend for some time now, but as the years pass by, the type of enhancement changes – and some of those lead to regret.

In the 2000s, breast implants and nose jobs were a commonly sought after thing, and then came in the 2010s, famed for its face lifts and tummy tucks.

Ten years later there was the boom in fillers, and Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs), and some less invasive procedures.

However, most of these and more have led people to wish they’d never gone under the knife.

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With shows like Botched on TV, it’s easy to see the extent of how innocent surgery can change someone’s appearance and their life.

This is why experts have come out to share the surgeries most associated with risk to health and regret.

People are regretting some choices to enhance their bodies (Getty Stock Images)

Under-eye fillers

Dr Ira Savetsky, a plastic surgeon, revealed a big issue he’s come to know about stems from fillers to the under-eye area.

“While it’s marketed as a quick and easy fix for under-eye hollowness, the reality is that filler in this area often attracts water, migrates, and can create chronic puffiness or a bluish discoloration over time,” he told The Post.

“It’s easily the most frequent procedure I see people coming to me in regret over,” he added. “It’s often perceived as low-risk and straight forward, but in reality, it’s one of the most technically demanding areas to treat well. I see a steady stream of patients who initially had it done elsewhere and are now dealing with long-term complications.”

People are asking to be more natural (Getty Stock Images)

BBLs

According to Dr Radbeh Torabi, of Elite Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, Arizona, people aren’t getting BBLs like they used to.

He revealed to the outlet that people are preferring to look more natural, with Dr Savetsky noting: “What was once considered desirable in terms of exaggerated proportions is shifting, and patients are now seeking more balanced, natural contours.”

Nose jobs were once mega popular (Getty Stock Images)

Nose jobs

Torabi also revealed that rhinoplasties, aka nose jobs, were a popular procedure clients want re-done to make them look less obvious.

“We see younger patients wishing to preserve this more natural appearance and in some cases retain their hump,” he said.

Threads involve temporary results (Getty Stock Images)

Threads

You might not know too much about this cosmetic procedure that’s not quite as evasive as the rest on this list.

However, that doesn’t stop it from being on the list of what people most regret.

Threads are sutured under the skin (usually jaw and neck) to tighten and help with collagen production, simulating a relaxed face lift look.

However, Savetsky said he frequently sees people needing to have a real face lift afterwards, because the 'threads fail to deliver meaningful or sustained improvement.’

Buccal fat has been called out online (Getty Stock Images)

Buccal fat removal

This might be the one that sees the most backlash from the public, as celebrities have been spotted with noticeably thinner cheeks in recent years.

Buccal fat removal sees fat is removed from the lower cheeks, and while many people don’t outwardly admit they’ve had it done, Chrissy Teigen did.

People tend to get it done to deliver a sculpted look; however, it doesn’t age well, said Dr Krishna Vyas of Blechman Plastic Surgery in New York City.

He said: “Buccal fat removal is a quick procedure that gained popularity on social media for its sculpted, hollow-cheek look, but what looks striking at 25 can look gaunt at 45.”

This is because the ‘buccal fat pad is one of the key structures that keeps the midface looking full and youthful’, and once it’s gone, it’s pretty much gone forever.

Even if they have the fat redirected, he said the fat in that location depends on hormones and natural bodily fluctuations. So, it’s subject to change.

Canthoplasty, or Fox Eye, has been popularised by people wanting to look like celebs (Getty Stock Images)

Canthoplasty

Canthoplastly, or Fox Eyes, have been a thing for a few years now, with many wanting to look like Bella Hadid or Megan Fox – who are popular figures with that look.

While people usually get the look using threads or an eye lift, Dr Savetsky has seen many patients about reversals due to them being unhappy about the results.

This is usually down to it being too tight or not tight enough.

People want natural and perky (Getty Stock Images)

Breast implants

As one of the most known procedures to enhance your look, Dr Torabi said there has been a shift toward wanting to look more natural instead of obviously enhanced.

This is why people are preferring the ‘perky’ look ‘without the implant appearance.’

There’s also the issue of having to maintain implants as you age, which can be hard to do when the skin loses elasticity and becomes fragile.

So, it’s clear to see why people are moving away from them.