Experts share the little-known side effects of Botox and filler as tweakments boom
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Experts share the little-known side effects of Botox and filler as tweakments boom

Americans spend an estimated $4.5 billion to $5.5 billion annually on Botox treatments

Mia Williams

Mia Williams

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Topics: Health, Beauty

Mia Williams
Mia Williams

Mia is an NCTJ-trained journalist at UNILAD with a BA (Hons) in Multimedia Journalism, reporting across breaking news, US politics, entertainment, health, lifestyle, and more. Before joining as a journalist in 2026, she freelanced across the LADbible Group titles for over three years. She is also a documentary producer, having created independent films, and worked as a researcher on series including Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over USA.

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