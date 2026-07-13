Experts share the little-known side effects of Botox and filler as tweakments boom

An aesthetics doctor has revealed the little-known side effects of Botox and tweakments, as patients in the US undergo approximately 29.8 million cosmetic aesthetic procedures every year.

Botox and fillers have gone from being celebrity secrets to everyday beauty treatments, but despite how common they've become, there's still plenty of confusion surrounding what they actually do.

Research on identical twins has shown that Botox is effective at reducing the signs of aging, but unfortunately there are some possible downsides too, which people need to be aware of if they're to make informed choices about treatments.

Speaking with the Sun, Dr David Jack, an aesthetics doctor, has revealed some of the lesser-known side effects, noting that cosmetic treatments can be 'unhealthy' if taken too far.

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Some of the potential side effects can have a major impact on people's quality of life.

More difficult to connect with people

Many patients are not aware of the lesser-known side effects. (Getty Stock Images)

While tighter skin might feel more aesthetically pleasing, the expert noted that too much Botox could impact how you connect with other people.

Dr Jack said: "Very heavy treatment, particularly of the forehead and frown, can make people look less emotionally available.

"When we see someone looking sad, angry, distressed or happy, we may unconsciously mirror tiny elements of that expression, and the feedback may help the brain interpret what the other person is feeling."

Impact in the bedroom

Botox can impact intimacy, the expert warned (Getty Stock Images)

Aesthetic experts explained that facial expressions provide your partner with real-time feedback about what feels good during intimacy. They noted that excessive Botox or filler could limit a person's ability to make those, potentially affecting that non-verbal communication.

Clinical psychologist Dr Sheena Kumar, also speaking with the outlet, explained: "Facial movements, however subtle, help people to read each other’s emotions and build responsiveness during close interactions.

Blindness

Anywhere around the eyes is known as a 'high-risk area'. (Getty Stock Images)

Signs of this occurring can also include skin colour changes, blisters or blanching, as well as severe pain, they warned.

Dr Sophie Shotter, aesthetic doctor and creator of the podcast Age Well, warned: "The blindness is often permanent."

The health expert noted that the 'highest-risk areas are the nose, forehead and between the eyebrows', and while rare, added that it is a severe medical emergency.

Body dysmorphia

Botox is unlikely to provide a long-term fix for body dysmorphia (Getty Stock Image)

While fat-dissolving injectables and filler may appear a quick-fix in many situations, if you're overly critical of the way you look, you may even feel worse after tweakments, the experts claim.

Dr Kumar noted: "Tweakments can sometimes worsen body dysmorphia, because the underlying reason for them is often psychological, rather than purely aesthetic.

"For people who become highly focused on their 'flaws', changing one feature may bring only temporary relief, before attention shifts to another area."

Better mood

Not all side effects are bad news. (Getty Stock Images)

It's not all bad news.

A study recently revealed that people with mood disorders who were given Botox injections around their mouth and eyes experienced reduced symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Dr Kumar added: "It’s the idea that facial expressions don’t just reflect emotions, but can also influence them.

"By temporarily weakening the frown muscles, Botox may interrupt the brain’s feedback loop associated with sadness, stress, anxiety and negative emotion."