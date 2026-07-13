Greta Thunberg's younger sister has built a life that couldn't be further away from the world-famous climate activist's, and she's not shy about pointing that out.

While Beata MonaLisa, known to her fans as Bea, describes herself as 'provocative' - a word many would use about her sister - she has a very different public persona.

The 20-year-old singer, dancer and 'self-trained' Stockholm-based performer is currently finishing her debut album while amassing a devoted following online for her chaotic, high-camp covers of classics such as Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'.

She's three years younger than Greta, the Swedish activist who rose to global prominence for her climate campaigning and clashes with world leaders.

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But while Greta has spent her teenage years in courtrooms and protesting, Bea has taken a very different path, built around music, performance, and, by her own admission, plenty of drama.





Who is Beata MonaLisa?

Bea, whose unusual name comes from her grandmother Mona and great-grandmother Lisa, told Interview Magazine she taught herself to sing after growing disillusioned with the classical music school she attended as a child, preferring pop instead.

She spent five years, from the age of 12 to 17, playing Edith Piaf in a stage production, an experience she said still shapes her vocal style today.

That background helped fuel a viral moment earlier this year, when a live cover she filmed at Musikaliska Kvarteret, said to be Sweden's oldest music hall, spread rapidly online.

She told Interview: "There was a rumour in America that it was AI.

"At first, I was offended, but then I took it as a compliment. People were fully convinced. There was a lot of hate as well."

She said she now records everything live and refuses to use AutoTune, saying: "I decided never to use it. I record everything live. I like it brutal and raw."

Bea has said in an interview that 'she isn't responsible for how anyone else chooses to live their life' (Martin Pope/Getty Images)

What does Beata MonaLisa think about Greta Thunberg's activism?

When talking about her famous sibling, Bea made it clear she has zero interest in being defined by someone else's headlines.

Asked about her sister Greta, she gave a blunt reply: "I'm not responsible for other people's lives."

Bea also opened up about her relationship with Sweden's LGBTQ+ community, revealing she isn't queer herself but that the majority of her fanbase is.

She described performing at a queer event hosted by Robert Fux, from Drag Race Sweden, as one of the most meaningful nights of her career, one that made her feel properly recognized as an artist for the first time. She even wrote a tribute track about the night on her taxi ride home afterwards.

Bea also spoke about the challenges she has faced in the music industry: “I have many straight male producers who tell me how to sing. They want to feel like they’ve taught me.

“A loud, young female is very provocative, especially to them because they want to have control.”