Greta Thunberg has issued a stark warning after Brits received weather alerts which signal a 'risk to life' in some parts of the UK, as temperatures are set to break records.

The climate activist, 23, was just 15 when she began skipping school on Fridays to protest outside the Swedish parliament, demanding stronger climate policies.

But throughout her years of campaigning, Thunberg has sparked a worldwide movement that mobilized millions of young people in climate protests across the globe.

And while the UK is set to experience temperatures never seen on record before, the 23-year-old is merely surprised.

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The record for the hottest ever May in the UK was broken last month, as parts of London hit 34.8°C.

But temperatures are forecast to rise as high as 40C in parts of the UK this week, with a red weather warning stating there could be health implications for many

Network Rail, which many commuters use to travel to work, has advised passengers to only travel if 'absolutely necessary'.

Greta Thunberg has issued a warning directly to the UK. (Nicolas TUCAT / AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of schools have also made the decision to close due to 'dangerous' temperatures.

Speaking to the Metro, Thunberg said: "This is what experts have been warning about for decades.

"We know that the climate crisis is here and now, and not a faraway threat in the future, and those suffering the most are the ones who have contributed the least to cause it."

Issuing an ominous message, she added: "And this is unfortunately only the beginning."

Temperatures are set to break records in the UK this week. (Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"The UKs responsibility for the climate crisis cannot be overstated, still its leaders continue acting as if there was no tomorrow," she continued.

But it's not just the 23-year-old who has issued the stark warning.

Emma Pinchbeck, CEO of the Climate Change Committee, has warned that due to global warming, the June 2026 heatwave is an example of what we will see 'much more regularly across the next few decades'.

Speaking to The Independent, she said: "In 2050, we're saying that temperatures of 40C will become, if not a typical summer, certainly a frequent occurrence.

"This will not be unusual, remarkable, once-in-a-decade stuff. This will happen fairly regularly, if not every year."

How to cool down in a heatwave

We’re all aware of the basics of keeping cool during the warmer weather, such as avoiding the sun between 11am and 3pm, staying hydrated, wearing light clothing, taking cold showers and avoiding physical activity, but have you tried these little-known hacks to beat the heat? (Thank us later).

The correct way to sleep with a fan on

A good night's sleep is almost never guaranteed during a heatwave, leaving many of us turning to our trusty fan to get through the night. However, it could be having a hidden impact on your health.

But rest assured, as Dr Anis Khalaf has explained how to overcome this, the correct way.

"The key is to not have any of the wind blowing on you,” he said. “So try facing it away from your body, and the air will still circulate around the room."

Experts have advised the correct way to sleep with a fan on. (Getty Stock Images)

Though bear in mind that electric fans only tend to work when the temperature is below 35 degrees.

Drinking milk

Thanks to the sugars, proteins and fats in milk, Dr Natasha Fernando claimed that a glass of the liquid ‘may be more hydrating than water’.

She told Metro: “Milk also contains sodium which allows your body to hold onto water for longer, aiding hydration levels.”

The Egyptian sleep method

Forget the Military sleep method, because this hack claims to keep you cool as well as help you nod off.

Psychiatrist Alex Dimitriu, MD, told VeryWellMind: "The Egyptian sleep method involves sleeping under a damp sheet, which cools off from evaporation.”

Just make sure the sheet is damp and not drenched, and the room is well-ventilated.

Keeping windows shut during the day

While it may sound counterproductive, you’re essentially inviting the hot air inside by leaving them open. And since most houses in the UK are designed to keep the heat in, you could be making the situation a whole lot worse.

Instead, wait until temperatures have dropped (such as in the late evening) to open your windows to allow cooler air to circulate. Keeping your blinds and curtains shut can also help.