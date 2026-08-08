Millions of Americans warned as ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria linked to five deaths spreads through seawater
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Millions of Americans warned as ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria linked to five deaths spreads through seawater

Health officials say almost every case this year has ended the same way, and warm coastal waters are the common thread

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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