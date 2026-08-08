Passengers forced to skip stops on cruise after heatwave has left water levels too low
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Passengers forced to skip stops on cruise after heatwave has left water levels too low

A sunken Nazi warship and mammoth remains are among the strange things drying rivers have revealed

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Passengers forced to skip stops on cruise after heatwave has left water levels too low

Topics: Climate Change, Europe, Environment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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