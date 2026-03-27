A doctor has shared an MRI scan detailing what can happen to hyaluronic filler used in the face.

Dr Kami Parsa is an oculoplastic and reconstructive surgeon and has recently spoken about a patient who had 12 syringes of hyaluronic filler over a period of six years.

As per the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, injectable hyaluronic acid is a type of filler found naturally throughout the body. It is used to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles and are often used to create the look of fuller, plumper lips as well as smoother skin.

In a recent video, Dr Parsa explained that the amount of filler used on the 33-year-old's face measured close to 28 cubic centimeters, which is nearly twice the amount that was actually injected.

In the clip, Dr Parsa pointed out the numerous green areas on the face that corresponded to undissolved filler and explained why the amount of filler appeared to have doubled.

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"What's interesting here is that when we did volumetric analysis, when we measured the amount of filler, it ended up being close to 28cc which is nearly twice the amount of filler injected. What this shows us is that hyaluronic acid fillers are hydrophilic, that means they love water and they also cause tissue expansion," he explained.

Dr Parsa added to Newsweek: "We feel that, sometimes, hyaluronic acid fillers have been overused for many years. We felt it's important to share our findings.

"We hope that people will learn that less is more when it comes to the HA filler."

Injectable hyaluronic acid is a type of filler found naturally throughout the body (Getty Stock Photo)

In comments on TikTok, people were pretty shocked, with one person writing: "I got my lips done at least 10x since 2018. at first it would dissolve now I haven’t had them done in 3 years and they are still so full."

While another said: "I got 1ml of lip filler one time 4 years ago and I’m stressed now."

And a third added: "I got lip filler ONCE and I’m convinced they are above and below my lips and will never go away."

When one person asked 'how long does it last? I thought it was just for like a year and then it broke down?' Dr Parsa explained: "Studies show they can last 10+ years."

Meanwhile, another asked: "What’s the best alternative though? I inquired with a surgeon about fat transfer and he was very against it. Said the body would reabsorb 80% of it. Thoughts?"

To which Dr Parsa responded: "Fat transfer if performed right is the best filler."