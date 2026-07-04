What items are being put in 900-pound time capsule for America's 250th anniversary revealed
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What items are being put in 900-pound time capsule for America's 250th anniversary revealed

The sealed capsule includes an AI chatbot's eerie prediction of what one US state will look like in the year 2276

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Rich Press/NIST

Topics: Philadelphia, History, Technology

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford