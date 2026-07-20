United States Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Second Lady Usha Vance, announced they have welcomed the birth of their fourth child, as Donald Trump reveals his reaction to the news.

The Vice President and Usha revealed the news seven months after opening up about the pregnancy.

In joint social media post, the pair wrote: "We are excited to announce that our baby boy, Alec Neel Vance, was born this morning. Usha and the baby are happy and healthy, and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother.”

“The incredible military doctors and staff members of Walter Reed Medical Center and the White House Medical Unit have been a blessing,” they added. “We are deeply thankful for all they have done for our family.”

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This marks the fourth addition to their brood, after raising three young children together, including their sons Ewan and Vivek, and daughter Mirabel.

Donald Trump spoke out after the news broke (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty Images)

But of course, it wouldn't be news coming out of the White House without the POTUS chiming in with his own reflection.

Taking to Truth Social, Donald Trump shared a picture of two of the Vance's children with the new addition.

He captioned the post: "Congratulations! A perfect baby boy for the wonderful Vance family."

Underneath, many went on to congratulate the couple, with one person writing: " What wonderful news! Congratulations to the Vance family on their perfect baby boy. God bless this beautiful addition to a great American family standing strong for our future. America First!"

Another stated: " May God greatly bless this beautiful baby and family, through Christ our Lord, amen."

Someone else wrote: "The Vance's have the cutest kids! Usha is a warrior!! Make sure she knows We The People LOVE her!"

Since the news broke, a number of colleagues from Capitol Hill, state governors, and foreign dignitaries released their own statements, as well as the White House, which posted: "The most pro-family administration in history! Congratulations to Vice President Vance, Second Lady Usha, and the whole family on this wonderful blessing."





This comment about being 'pro-family' could be in reference to the fact that this has been one of the few times a Vice President and Second Lady, or anyone acting as President and First Lady have gone on to have a child during their term.

In fact, there has been one notable birth which occurred in 1843, during President Grover Cleveland's term.

It was his daughter, Esther Cleveland, who was born in the actual Executive Mansion – a first for the country.

According to the Christian Science Monitor, this would mark one instance where apparently, the POTUS was between terms, and didn't tell anyone about the news of the pregnancy until she was born – catching the nation by surprise.

Anyway, the pair's choice to have another child allegedly came via an unlikely source.

Erika Kirk.

Following the loss of her husband, Charlie Kirk, who was brutally shot dead in September 2025, her wish to have been pregnant at the time of his murder seemed to impact the pair.

JD was joined by his wife on CBS Sunday Morning on June 14 to promote his book titled Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith.

There, Usha said: "I think it really heightened JD's sense that he'd been talking about this for a while, this sense that there was this possibility of having another kid whom he could love as much as the three that we had."

JD writes, in an excerpt of his book: "For years, I'd asked Usha to have another baby, and for years, she told me she was done, especially now that public service had elevated us into the national spotlight.

"But something changed for Usha, and not long after we buried my friend, she became pregnant with our fourth child, a boy."