Man, 41, blamed backache on exercising only to discover it was terminal cancer
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Man, 41, blamed backache on exercising only to discover it was terminal cancer

Rob Houliston says an unrelated accident finally led doctors to uncover the cause

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Cancer, UK News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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