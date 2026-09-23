Body language expert breaks down 'intimate' handshake between Donald Trump and Andy Burnham

Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham have met face-to-face for the first time, with a body language expert now analysing what their interaction may have revealed.

The pair came together at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, marking their first in-person meeting since Burnham took over as prime minister.

Their encounter came after a complicated history between the two politicians, with Burnham previously criticising Trump and even saying in 2021: "Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now."

However, since entering Downing Street, Burnham has taken a more pragmatic approach to the relationship between the UK and US.

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That made their first meeting particularly notable, with body language expert Dr Beth Dawson paying close attention to the way both men conducted themselves.

Dawson said the handshake suggested openness and willingness to communicate (WPA Pool/Pool/Getty Images)

According to Dawson, Burnham appeared far more uncomfortable than Trump whilst the pair were seated together.

She said: "He looks extremely tense and nervous which is shown by his posture, the shoulders are raised slightly, and he is clasping his hands in front of him very tightly. He is also scanning the room in a nervous way.

"This is not showing someone who is relaxed and at ease. Donald Trump is seated in his usual position, and his posture is actually quite relaxed.”

Although, whilst Burnham's posture may have suggested nerves, Dawson said their handshake gave off a very different impression.

She continued: “Also, the handshake is interesting. Donald Trump offers a palm up shake, and this indicates an openness and willingness to communicate. It’s an open and friendly gesture.

"Andy Burnham puts his hand over Donald Trump’s hand to shake his hand. The hand placed over the other person’s hand can show warmth, connection and personal engagement.

"It effectively turns a conventional handshake into something slightly more intimate or reassuring.”

Dawson also said the gesture did not appear to be an attempt by Burnham to assert himself over Trump.

Instead, she suggested it reflected a desire to keep the interaction positive despite his apparent tension.

Dr Beth Dawson said Burnham appeared noticeably tense during the meeting (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Contributor/Getty Images)

She added: “Politicians often use this kind of handshake to communicate friendliness and engagement. It’s not a dominant handshake from Andy Burnham.

"However, his posture shows how tense he is, but his handshake communicates a desire to engage with Donald Trump positively."

The meeting followed Burnham and Trump's first phone call in July, shortly after the former Greater Manchester mayor became prime minister.

At the time, a spokesperson for Burnham said the two leaders discussed a number of issues, with Burnham also inviting Trump to visit Manchester in the future.

That marked a considerable shift from Burnham's previous stance on the US president.

In 2017, whilst serving as Greater Manchester mayor, he said he would ‘refuse to meet the president out of principle’ if Trump visited the city.

Their latest encounter, though, appeared to strike a more cordial tone, with Dawson's analysis suggesting Burnham may have been nervous whilst still making a clear effort to ‘engage with Trump positively’.