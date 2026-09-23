Body language expert breaks down 'intimate' handshake between Donald Trump and Andy Burnham
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Body language expert breaks down 'intimate' handshake between Donald Trump and Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham’s first Trump meeting featured a revealing moment beyond the formal talks

Ben Williams

Ben Williams

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Topics: Donald Trump, United Nations, UK News

Ben Williams
Ben Williams

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