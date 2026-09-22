UK PM Andy Burnham set to meet Trump after previously saying politicians who met him should be 'ashamed'

The new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, is preparing for his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump - whom he has previously blasted online.

The pair are set to meet at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, but the 80-year-old POTUS is no stranger to the Labour leader.

Back in January 2021, following the US Capitol riots, Burnham slammed British leaders who maintained ties with the Republican.

Taking to X at the time, Burnham wrote: "Any UK politician who gave Trump the time of day should be ashamed right now."

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Years earlier, while serving as the Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham also insisted that Trump would not be welcome in his city during official visits.

He even vowed to refuse personal meetings with the American leader, criticizing his polarizing politics and controversial policies.

Burnham had spent nine years as Greater Manchester mayor before stepping down to re-enter Parliament, eventually taking over the Labour leadership after Keir Starmer stepped aside.

During his campaign, Burnham expressed concerns about American political culture, warning voters that the UK was dangerously drifting toward 'a polarized, poisonous politics' seen across the pond.

Scene outside the Capitol after Trump supporters breached the building in Washington DC, on January 6, 2021. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

However, after stepping into power, Burnham has been forced to adopt a far more pragmatic approach to his relationship with Trump - who recently referred to the Brit as a 'nice guy'.

Despite the summit offering the pair their first in-person meeting, the agenda will center on the war in Ukraine - with Burnham expected to encourage Trump to authorize interceptor missiles to boost Ukrainian air defenses.

Of course, another topic of discussion will be around the conflict between the US and Iran, with solutions around how to restore shipping movement through the Strait of Hormuz - which has sent global oil prices soaring.

Addressing the obvious political contradiction, Labour Party chair Bridget Phillipson told Times Radio: "We won’t agree with the US administration on everything.

"We are from different political traditions, we have different approaches. But maintaining that relationship is critical for our national interest and I know that that’s the approach Andy Burnham will always take, putting our country first.”

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and his wife Marie-France van Heel pictured boarding a plane for the United States, to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York City (Toby Melville / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, political opponents in the UK are urging Burnham to take a much tougher stance against the White House during his trip across the Atlantic.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged Burnham to 'do what the Europeans are doing, what the Canadians are doing, and start saying to Donald Trump, ‘the way you’re treating our country, the way you’re treating the world, is not acceptable.’'

However, not everyone agrees with Davey.

"Burnham has a bit of a tightrope to walk," Olivia O'Sullivan, director of the UK in the World program at the Chatham House think tank, explained per ABC News.

"He’ll want to build rapport. He’ll want to impress upon Trump and the US administration the European line on Ukraine and the need for continued support to Ukraine. And he’ll probably want to use the rest of his time at the UN General Assembly to highlight the UK government’s ongoing concerns about Gaza.

“But he’ll want to avoid that becoming a bone of contention with the US government."