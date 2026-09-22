UK PM Andy Burnham set to meet Trump after previously saying politicians who met him should be 'ashamed'
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UK PM Andy Burnham set to meet Trump after previously saying politicians who met him should be 'ashamed'

President Donald Trump recently described Burnham as a 'nice guy', but the Brit's comments online show that respect is far from mutual

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Neil Hall/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, United Nations

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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