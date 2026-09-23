Key ways to prepare your home as 'super' El Niño emergency declared in US

Here are the key ways you can prepare your home as Americans brace for the impact of a 'super' El Niño.

The climate pattern occurs when the surface waters of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean become unusually warm.

Such natural event can cause extreme weather situations, ranging from draught, to extreme rainfall and tropical storms.

While Americans across 20 states have been warned about the risk of stormy weather this winter as a result of El Niño, California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as a means to 'streamline measures to help California prepare for this historic event'.

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His office stated: ""As a historic El Niño storm season develops, Governor Newsom is proclaiming a state of emergency today, mobilizing state resources ahead of potential winter storms and other impacts."

California has declared a state of emergency (Getty Stock Photo)

The statement went on: "The emerging El Niño event is already breaking records, and forecasters expect it to continue to strengthen, potentially becoming the strongest in recorded history. Today’s emergency proclamation streamlines measures to help California prepare for this historic event.

"The Governor’s action puts California in a stronger position before winter weather intensifies. It directs state agencies to begin protecting vulnerable communities, prepare roads and critical infrastructure, stage emergency supplies, and help local partners reduce flood, landslide, and coastal risks."

Ahead of the unpredictable weather than could come with El Niño, there are a number of things you can do to prepare your home.

Inspect your drainage system

The Los Angeles Times notes that it's important to ensure your drainage system is working efficiently, with landscape architect Esther Margulies noting people should inspect where water flows in your front and back yards and ensure all drains are clean and free of any obstruction.

“You’ll be amazed how quickly [80- to 100-gallon barrels] fill up,” Margulies said.

Get the sandbags at the ready

While Margulies may consider this as a last resort to redirect the flow of water, if its tumbling towards your home, it's certainly useful to have sandbags readily available just in case they are required.

Free sandbag distribution sites can be found across the US.

Experts advise stacking up on sandbags (Getty Stock Photo)

Why not a new plant?

The LA Times notes that planting ground cover such as buckwheat and coyote brush can act as a protective carpet over soil, which in turn should stop the flow of water into the home.

While it may be a bit late now to lay new plants down to ensure a good level of erosion control this winter, it will certainly provide some benefit, according to experts.

It's worth noting that while predictions from experts state El Niño could produce unpredictable weather events in the coming months, it's simply a forecast, so nothing is set in stone.

Forecasts recently pointed to a historic temperature benchmark, with the Oceanic Niño Index (ONI) standing at +3.04 degrees celsius.