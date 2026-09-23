Key ways to prepare your home as 'super' El Niño emergency declared in US
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Key ways to prepare your home as 'super' El Niño emergency declared in US

It comes as experts confirmed El Niño has passed a historic temperature benchmark

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: University of Maine

Topics: Climate Change, US News, Weather

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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