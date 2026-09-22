Man jailed and ordered to give up Pokémon collection after trading cards for drugs
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Man jailed and ordered to give up Pokémon collection after trading cards for drugs

He would offer to wipe clients' debts if they would steal tins of Pokémon cards for him

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Kent Police

Topics: Pokemon, Crime, UK News, Drugs

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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