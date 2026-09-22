Man jailed and ordered to give up Pokémon collection after trading cards for drugs

A 26-year-old man has been sentenced to more than three years behind bars for getting his clients to pay off drug debts by stealing Pokémon cards.

Jack Young-Larter's home was searched by police in Maidstone, UK, on May 1. As they carried out the search warrant, officers seized two cellphones, 110g of cannabis and more than 25g of cocaine, as well as scales and empty deal bags.

They also discovered £2,000 (more than $2,600) in cash and a box of rare collectable Pokémon cards allegedly worth thousands.

It's unclear how much exactly the cards were worth, but there have been reports of Pokémon cards being worth as much as $5,275,000. This particular card was purchased by Logan Paul in 2021, and he has since sold it for an eye-watering $16.492 million.

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Some Pokémon cards can be worth a ridiculous amount of cash (Martin LELIEVRE / AFP via Getty Images)

As they investigated Young-Larter's devices, it was found that he had sent messages to clients asking them to steal 'tins of Pokémon cards' and in return he would 'take off' their debt, Metro reports.

Other incriminating messages made reference to payments from customers via cash and bank transfer.

Young-Larter went on to be charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, and for possession of criminal property.

He pleaded guilty to all counts and appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Thursday, September 17, to be sentenced. He's now been told he will be spending the next three years and four months behind bars.

The items, including the cards, seized from Young-Larter's home are now subject to a Deprivation Order. This is a UK court order that strips an offender of their rights in property used to commit or facilitate a crime.

Discussing the case, investigating officer, Detective Constable Emily Hill, said: "Young-Larter is rightly serving time behind bars for selfishly taking advantage of vulnerable members of the Maidstone community for his own financial gain."

Jack Young-Larter has been sentenced to more than 3 years behind bars (Kent Police)

Hill continued: "He attempted to mitigate his crime at court, claiming family commitments should be taken into account. The judge refused to accept this as reasonable argument and point blankly expressed that his family must be so disappointed in him.

"Trading Pokémon cards is a fun activity for all ages, but substances are dangerous; they destroy communities, and – in the worst cases – leave friends and families bereft.

"So, when it comes to those dealing drugs on Kent's streets, our officers are on a mission to catch them all."