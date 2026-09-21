Man charged after fatally shooting woman he allegedly mistook for a deer

A 74-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter after shooting a woman dead and claiming he mistook her for a deer.

On Friday, September 18, 39-year-old Maria Chilel Soto from Georgetown, Delaware lost her life after being fatally shot.

She was found by troopers after they were called to an open field in the town of Ellendale at around 7:40pm over a report of a shooting.

Delaware State Police (DSP) report lifesaving measures were performed and Chilel Soto was transported to hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

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Authorities later arrested Walter Moorhead who was identified as having been nearby at the time and having fired the shot which struck Chilel Soto.

He was taken into custody where it was ascertained the 74-year-old had been hunting from a camouflaged shelter which is placed at ground level to conceal you from animals.

Chilel Soto had been walking through the field with a man and two children when Moorhead said he believed he spotted a deer and fired his rifle believing it was an animal.

Maria Chilel Soto was fatally shot at the age of 39 (GoFundMe)

Moorhead was charged with three felony counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and manslaughter.

He has since been released on a cash bond of $43,000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the family of Chilel Soto.

It describes Chilel Soto as a 'beloved aunt whose life was tragically taken by a firearm'.

"Maria’s family is now facing the overwhelming pain of this sudden loss while also trying to make sure she is laid to rest with dignity. They need help covering funeral services and the cost of sending Maria’s body to Guatemala so she can be brought home. This heartbreaking situation has placed a heavy financial burden on the family at a time when they are grieving deeply," it explains.

Breaking this down even further, the page explains the funeral and transportation costs are anticipated as 'exceeding $15,000'.

Walter Moorhead has been arrested and charged in connection to Maria Chilel Soto's death (Delaware State Police)

Any money raised above the goal would be given to 'help the five children Maria left behind as they face life without their mother'.

The fundraiser resolves: " Please support Family Chilel during this heartbreaking time. Any donation, no matter the amount, will help them honor Maria’s memory, lay her to rest, and provide some relief to the children she loved so much. If you are unable to give, sharing this fundraiser and keeping Maria’s family in your thoughts would also mean so much."

The DSP stated: The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Detectives ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to contact Detective M. Csapo by calling (302) 741-2729. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police

(Opens in a new window.) or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers

(Opens in a new window.) at 1-800-847-3333."

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].