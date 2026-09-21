Jake and Logan Paul’s Pentagon invite sparks backlash over ‘embarrassing’ time for military
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Jake and Logan Paul’s Pentagon invite sparks backlash over ‘embarrassing’ time for military

Footage of the brothers' speech has raised some eyebrows

Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck

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Featured Image Credit: Department of Defense

Topics: US News, Logan Paul, Jake Paul, Celebrity, YouTube

Poppy Bilderbeck
Poppy Bilderbeck

Poppy Bilderbeck is a freelance journalist with words in The Times, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan UK, Daily Express, LADbible, UNILAD and more... She is a former Senior Journalist at LADbible Group. She graduated from The University of Manchester in 2021 with a First in English Literature and Drama, where alongside her studies she was Editor-in-Chief of The Tab Manchester. Poppy is most comfortable when chatting about anything most others find uncomfortable to discuss, works with incredible mental health charities Words Matter and the Raphael Rowe Foundation, alongside starting her own - the first mental health charity for journalists - PRESS(ED).

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