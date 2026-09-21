Cindy Crawford's heartbreaking post about son Presley Gerber just two months before his death at 27

Cindy Crawford shared a 'proud' Instagram birthday post for Presley Gerber two months before he passed away.

Presley died at the age of 27 years old, with his death confirmed by records filed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

The son and eldest child of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber was at a rehabilitation center in Los Angeles.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult and painful time,” a representative for his family told TMZ.

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It follows his family having spoken out publicly in support of him, from commenting on his own social media posts being open about his struggles, to mom Cindy sharing a birthday post for her son.

Crawford took to Instagram on July 2, sharing two images; the first, a photograph of her and Presley from when he was little, with him lying across her chest.

Cindy Crawford posted a couple of throwback pics for her son's birthday earlier this year (Instagram/@cindycrawford)

The second image shows the pair when he's more grown up, both wearing colored sunglasses.

The caption reads: "Happy birthday @presleygerber I’m so proud of the man you’ve become, but I’ll always see you as my little boy! Love you."

Since the news of his passing, an Instagram user commented on the post: "My heart is so heavy for this family right now. I’m so sorry."

Cindy, Kaia and Rande had also been vocal in their support of Presley - who followed in the footsteps of his mother and was also a model - on his own posts to Instagram.

Five months ago, the family shared messages of support on one of Presley's final Instagram posts, opening up about 'finding [his] way back to' himself.

The supermodel also shared this adorable snap (Instagram/@cindycrawford)

On March 26 earlier this year, the 27-year-old shared a video of himself standing in a garden, 'pre Ibogaine Flood Dose'.

"An ibogaine flood dose is the maximum, medically safe macrodose of pure Ibogaine Hydrochloride (HCl) administered to a patient," the Ibogaine Clinic explains.

It continues: "The goal is to completely 'flood' and saturate specific receptor sites in the central nervous system - primarily the NMDA receptors and the kappa-opioid receptors."

The process is designed to 'overwhelm and physically dislodge the synthetic drugs (like Fentanyl, Suboxone, or Methadone) that have hijacked your brain's reward center' in the hopes of 'completely blocking the physical agony of acute drug withdrawal'.

Presley Gerber has passed away at the age of 27 (Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImageSamir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Though the clinic notes: "Because a flood dose is so immensely powerful, it places a temporary, heavy workload on your cardiovascular system and liver. During the flood, patients experience ataxia (the inability to walk) and an intense slowing of the heart’s electrical recharge time (QTc prolongation)."

Presley's post continued explaining the video was a 'quiet' one before 'everything changed'.

He opened up: "I was absolutely terrified, and I knew I would be again if I ever had to face something like this (helps to not go into the situations you do that get ya there but that’s life sometimes.) (my mantras were love yourself and lis gotta be the last time for this reason. letting go of control didn’t come easy, but I trusted there was something bigger than me guiding it. I knew why i was there. I faced what I had been running from, and somewhere in all of it, i started finding my way back to myself …. We shall see….

"Praying it’s the last time I have to come back. Next time I’d like to choose And absolutely can’t forget the incredible caring kind and on their [expletive] team. Helps a lot haha."

He was the eldest child of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber (Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Kaia commented: "That’s my brother I am so damn proud."

Cindy wrote: "You are a warrior! Walked thru the fire to find yourself! So proud!"

And Rande resolved: "I’m so proud of you and your courage. Facing what’s hard takes real strength and watching you find your way back to yourself is everything. I love you so much."

If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can call American Addiction Centers on (313) 209-9137 24/7, or contact them through their website.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence, contact GrieveWell on (734) 975-0238, or email [email protected].