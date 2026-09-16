Kelly Osbourne detail's dad Ozzy's heartbreaking final words before his death aged 76
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Kelly Osbourne detail's dad Ozzy's heartbreaking final words before his death aged 76

Ozzy Osbourne told his daughter Kelly that she 'needed to know something'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: We Need To Talk/YouTube

Topics: Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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