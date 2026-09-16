Kelly Osbourne detail's dad Ozzy's heartbreaking final words before his death aged 76

Kelly Osbourne has revealed the heartbreaking words her dad Ozzy said to her, three weeks before his death in July 2025.

Ozzy Osbourne died just weeks after his final gig with Black Sabbath, in his home town of Birmingham. The music legend died of a heart attack and had suffered from coronary artery disease, as well as having been diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019.

In a lengthy interview with Paul C Brunson on the We Need To Talk podcast, his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, emotionally opened up on her father's final days, and her relationship with her sister.

“He sat me down, this was about three days before he died, he sat me down and said, ‘Tots, I need you to know something,'" Kelly recalled.

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"'No matter what happens in this life, you can live the rest of your life knowing that there was one man on this planet that truly loved you, that truly loved you for every single thing you are. And that man is me.’"

Kelly opened up about her father's heartbreaking final words to her days before his death (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The 41-year-old told Brunson that she told her father 'to stop talking like this' after he said he 'was not going to be here forever.'

"'I know you struggle with people and believing you are loved. But I love you more than anyone,'" Ozzy told his daughter.

"Three days later, he was gone," Kelly emotionally revealed.

The Black Sabbath frontman died in his home in Buckinghamshire, with his family, including wife Sharon Osbourne, by his side.

Last year, former X Factor judge Sharon, who was married to Ozzy for over four decades, emotionally opened up about her husband's final moments, revealing that he had been 'having dreams' and was 'seeing people that he never knew,' in the weeks leading up to his death.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on his show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 73-year-old said: "I said, 'Well, what kind of ­people?' He goes, 'All different people. And I just keep walking and walking, and I’m seeing all these different people every night, and I go back there and I’m looking at these people, and they’re looking at me, and nobody’s talking'. And he knew. He was ready."

Ozzy's family were by his side during his final moments (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Sharon also emotionally opened up about Ozzy's final night, in which she said he woke her up at 4.30 am, asking her to 'hug and kiss him'.

"If only I’d have held him tighter. And he went downstairs, worked out for 20 minutes and passed away," the reality TV star said.

As well as Kelly and Sharon, Ozzy's children Jack and Aimee were also by their father's side.

Jack is well known for his appearance on The Osbournes, although Aimee chose not to appear on the show.

Ozzy was also father to Jessica Osbourne, his eldest biological child, Louis Osbourne, and Elliot Kingsley, who he adopted after marrying his first wife, Thelma Riley.

Opening up about We Need To Talk podcast, Brunson asked Kelly about the relationship with her sister, and the family's reality show but neither explicitly named which sister they were referring to.

“I can’t tell the whole truth because I don’t want to speak on behalf of her and I do, you know, we’re not close,” she said.

“I believe there’s a reason for everything. It just wasn’t meant to be for her.”































