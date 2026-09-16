Robert De Niro reaches for tissues as Amy Poehler moves him to tears in candid interview
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Robert De Niro reaches for tissues as Amy Poehler moves him to tears in candid interview

An emotional Robert De Niro became teary eyed as Amy Poehler thanked him for speaking truth to power on her podcast.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: The Good Hang Podcast / Youtube

Topics: Robert De Niro, Podcast, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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