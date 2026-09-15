Youtuber Ms Rachel takes swipe at Ed Sheeran following concert controversy as artists drop from tour
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Youtuber Ms Rachel takes swipe at Ed Sheeran following concert controversy as artists drop from tour

Ms Rachel joins the outcry against Ed Sheeran after Macklemore was pulled from his North American dates

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Topics: Ed Sheeran, Music, Politics, Israel, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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