Ed Sheeran openers Finneas, Aaron Rowe pull out of tour after Macklemore was removed over Palestine views

Aaron Rowe and Finneas, support acts for Ed Sheeran's tour, have stepped down just a day after Macklemore announced he had been dropped from the lineup.

Macklemore was removed from the remaining US dates of Sheeran's Loop Tour following comments he made about Palestine.

Rowe said Irish people 'know too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation'.

He penned: "I have made the decision to withdraw as a support act for Ed Sheeran's 'The Loop' North American Tour. I don't take the decision lightly. Ed has been a friend to me and has changed my life, I could never thank him enough for this.

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"But as Irish people we know all too well about genocide, forced famine and violent occupation.

"I cannot stand by and allow billionaires to use their position of power to silence the rightful voices of those who speak up against Israeli genocide and who highlight the savage murder of children.

"I would lose all respect for myself to carry on as normal. I need to be true to myself and my ancestors who resisted colonisation, and fought for a freedom that I enjoy today in Ireland. FREE PALESTINE."

Aaron Rowe revealed earlier today that he was dropping out (Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Finneas, meanwhile, has taken to Instagram to confirm he is also dropping out of Sheeran's tour.

"Artists must not be silenced when they speak up for the oppressed," the singer wrote.

"I have decided to withdraw from my upcoming tour dates with Ed Sheeran. I stand with Palestine and its people."

Speaking on stage at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on 4 September, Macklemore said 'free Palestine', as he thanked others who had stood up for Palestinians.

Messina Touring Group stated that some venues had said they wouldn't let Macklemore perform at future dates of Sheeran's tour, meaning the shows couldn't go ahead as planned.

Sheeran said in a statement earlier this today: "After Macklemore's performances at my New Jersey shows, venues on my upcoming tour dates communicated that they would pull the shows if he was still supporting.

Ed Sheeran and Macklemore (Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV)

"I was informed that this stance was based on how Macklemore conveyed part of his message during his performance, rather than on everything that was said.

"I spoke with the venues at length all week to try and build a bridge."

The singer added: "I was also involved in direct talks with promoters along with activists on both sides to try and find a mutual resolution for all, but the venue's and promoter's decision was final.

"Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter's decision, it was not mine. Macklemore's contract for the tour was with the promoter, not me.

"I would never let down the fans who had made plans, nor would I abandon the touring crew and the other support acts and musicians who rely on me for work and to make a living."