Five signs Lady Gaga fans missed that secretly revealed she was 'expecting her first baby'
Home>Music

Five signs Lady Gaga fans missed that secretly revealed she was 'expecting her first baby'

Lady Gaga was seen with her fiancé, Michael Polansky, walking with a newborn baby yesterday (September 12)

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: JB Lacroix/FilmMagic

Topics: Lady Gaga, Music, Celebrity

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

Choose your content: