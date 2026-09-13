Five signs Lady Gaga fans missed that secretly revealed she was 'expecting her first baby'

Mother Monster is officially a mother to a newborn baby, after the singer was seen walking with her newly expanded family.

Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was seen walking with fiancé Michael Polansky with their reported baby in a neutral-colored sling across her chest in Northern California.

The celebrity couple are thought to have started dating in 2019, have been engaged since 2024, with Gaga making several mentions of their intent to wed soon.

Pictures obtained by Page Six show the 40-year-old in an oversized cardigan, sweatpants, and her hair tied in a blond bun.

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Tech entrepreneur Polansky, can be seen in the images walking in front, wearing a cap, hoody, shorts, and flip-flops to boot.

Of course, the images have come as a shock to many, who were not aware of a pregnancy, surrogacy, or adoption announcement made by the singer.

But there were signs...

Lady Gaga hasn't been quiet about it (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

She already spoke on how she'd raise her kids

Speaking to ELLE in January 2025, she said: “I would want my children to understand that whatever my artistry means to them is totally up to them.”

She added that she would ‘never actually want to shape it or tell them how to think about me.’

She wasn't seen often (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

She said she was going to have a baby soon

Gaga wasn’t shy about her want to have a baby with Polansky.

In an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in October of last year, Gaga said being a mother would be her ‘next starring role.’

“I would like to do many things,” she said. “All of these things are open. But what I really want is to be a mom. That’s my next starring role, I hope.”

She expressed that motherhood was what she wanted the most

In the same year, the couple told Rolling Stones that there was a plan.

Polansky revealed that they were considering getting married in one of the many breaks of Gaga’s Mayhem Tour.

“We’re talking about it all the time,” he said.

He revealed that the couple didn’t want ‘a really big wedding' and had also been talking about raising kids around fame.

He referenced Gaga’s godchildren, Elton John and David Furnish’s sons, and said: “The most important thing is making it feel like this is just our family, this is what we do.”

People thought she'd eloped (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Her public appearances stopped

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Gaga was ‘laying low’ in Marin County, California, to build an alleged quiet life with Polansky.

She’d also been noticeable absent from the 2026 Met Gala, and was last seen publicly at the New York premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in April, after her Mayhem Ball world tour finished.

Even her social media was populated less and less with images, and in August, her grainy polaroids were the first in months.

The couple vanished (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

People thought she eloped

Before Gaga’s baby news, another Daily Mail article speculated that Gaga was on her honeymoon, after her alleged pals claimed to have not heard from her in weeks.

“No one has seen her or heard from her in over a month,” one source claimed. “Everyone in her circle thinks she eloped with Michael and is on her honeymoon now, trying to make a baby.”