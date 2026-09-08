Beyoncé leaves fans stunned with $948 wooden box when they realize what they're getting
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Beyoncé leaves fans stunned with $948 wooden box when they realize what they're getting

Beyoncé's price has a deep meaning to the singer

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Topics: Beyonce, Music

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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