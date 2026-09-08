Beyoncé's fans have realized the truth of what they’re paying for after the singer released a new merchandise item on her store.

The Queen of getting people’s bodies moving has been in the news a few times recently, but this time it’s more about what she sells than her talents.

Fans of Bey have been discussing online a recent listing, which sees people able to buy 500 made wooden crates for $948.01.

These aptly named Bey Keeper Collector’s Boxes are ‘inspired by the beauty of traditional beekeeper crates’ and are ‘limited-edition’ items that are ‘designed to house and display your Beyonce vinyl collection.’

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"Handcrafted from solid pine wood, finished with beeswax oil, lined in deep green velvet, and fitted with a faux gator-skin leather carrying strap with gold hardware, each box features custom engraved details and is exclusively numbered 1/500, making this an essential piece of art for the hive,” says the listing on Bey’s website.

The new product is a Bey Keeper box (Beyonce)

While it sounds luxurious, and there would be a market for people to want to purchase them, some have called out the price as being too much for just a ‘crate’.

One person on X shared the image stating: “Beyoncé is charging $950 for an empty wooden crate.”

Someone then replied: “in today’s time somebody could easily dupe a plain wooden box girl.”

People quickly realized that with it just being a box and doesn’t contain even the vinyls it’s designed to hold, things were getting a little too much.

A user wrote: “Insane because do you know how CHEAP pine wood is? You can easily make this for maybe $30.”

However, a fan believe it’s much more than a piece of wood – it's a memory.

She wrote of the box: “It’s called memorabilia which will be worth waaaaaaay more when she’s no longer here. Especially since only 500 were made. Only 500 people in the world will have those.”

Quickly, she was shut down as someone pointed out: “I promise you it won’t be worth much after you purchase it… you’re paying for the name and the bee on the top. The value outside of the Beyhive is gonna be low because it’s just a box.”

Anyway, there might just be a reason for the hefty price tag, because if you’re not aware, the number sequence plays an important role in the singer’s life.

It's designed to hold the singer's vinyl's (Beyoncé)

That’s because it’s her birthday.

Born on September 4, 1981 (9/4/81), Beyoncé arrived at a Houston hospital in Texas.

Coincidence?

It seems like it hasn’t been realized by people in the comments either as a fan wrote of an alternative price: “94.81 was right there.”

In other news, Nicolas Aujula, a 39-year-old hypnotherapist from the UK and self-proclaimed psychic has recently revealed the next plans he thinks the singer will have come up soon.

But it’s bad news for her fans.

He predicts Beyoncé will step back from the spotlight, seeking 'new beginnings' and more privacy, after seeing her want to be away from the crowds and bright lights in his vision.

UNILAD reached out to Beyoncé's representatives for comment.