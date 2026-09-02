Ariana Grande breaks down in tears during emotional final speech before extended music hiatus

Ariana Grande brought her global tour to a tearful close last night, delivering an emotional farewell address to a packed arena as she begins an extended hiatus from music and live touring.

Taking the stage for the final date of her Eternal Sunshine tour, the 33-year-old superstar paused the production ahead of her encore to address the tens of thousands of fans in attendance.

Visibly overwhelmed and clutching her microphone through tears, Grande reflected on the intense personal and professional journey of recent years.

"This has been one of the most beautiful, extraordinary experiences of my life and I just wanted to express my gratitude without sobbing completely," she told the crowd.

Advert

"I'll cherish this experience always. I have the best fans in the entire world and I always have. Thank you for all of your effort and continuing to make this so special. I have loved every minute of this with you all and I just wanted to make sure I express how grateful I am."

Grande confirmed her hiatus last month ( Paul Bergen/Redferns)

The emotional farewell comes almost a month after Grande first addressed persistent media speculation surrounding her life, stressing at the time that outside commentary had not tainted her connection with her supporters.

“No matter what noises exist out there, nothing will be able to distort my reality or be more real to me—or not as real to me—as this love that we share,” Grande told fans, describing the tour as “one of the most healing, beautiful, correct and special experiences” of her life.

The on-stage goodbye follows her announcement weeks ago that she would be stepping back to establish healthy "boundaries" and take a much-needed "break"—a move that also led to her withdrawing from the upcoming West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George.

At the time, the pop star clarified that the hiatus was an intentional choice rather than a snap reaction to online scrutiny.

“The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It is something that I had decided to plan,” she explained, noting that the break had been organized “quietly, a long time ago” and dismissing claims that external “negativity” had forced her hand.

Ariana will be taking an indefinite hiatus from her music (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AG)

Drying her eyes as the crowd chanted her name to close out the night, Grande delivered a soaring final vocal run before departing the stage—leaving a major chapter of modern pop music behind to rest away from the rigors of touring.

Yet while fans will undoubtedly be feeling the sting of an empty touring calendar, the singer does not intend to step away from screens entirely.

With her acting career thriving in the wake of Wicked, Grande will appear in cinemas later this year alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker-In-Law, slated for release this November.