Ariana Grande breaks down in tears during emotional final speech before extended music hiatus
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Ariana Grande breaks down in tears during emotional final speech before extended music hiatus

The Grammy-winning pop star delivered an emotional farewell on the final night of her tour as she thanked her fans for everything

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Ariana Grande, Music, Celebrity

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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