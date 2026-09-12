Pink doubles down on Macklemore criticism after facing huge backlash

Pink has officially addressed how she feels about Macklemore's recent performance in New Jersey that sparked backlash.

Earlier this month, Macklemore performed at the MetLife Stadium as the opening act on Ed Sheeran's tour.

He used the opportunity to make a politic statement. Speaking to the crowd, he said: "I've been trying to figure out a way to say this all day.

"One of the reasons why I wanted to come on this tour was because I wanted to stand up here on stages and stadiums across America and say two words that are very near and dear to my heart: Free Palestine."

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He added: "I want those words to be loud and clear, so the people from Gaza, all the way to the occupied West Bank, know that we have not forgotten them."





His sentiments caused controversy and some have called for him to be removed from Sheeran's tour.

Macklemore has addressed the backlash and said: "Wanting all humans to be treated equal should never be controversial."

Pink, who was forced to dismiss reports that she'd separated from her husband earlier this year, appeared to share her thoughts on the matter by resharing an Instagram Story from StopAntisemitism which hit out Macklemore's performance and called the situation downright 'awful' in its caption.

Now the 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker has officially addressed the matter and shared a lengthly statement on Instagram.

Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' speech has sparked controversy (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

'A repost isn’t a statement'

"I’ve been quiet in my own words for a week, which you know isn’t like me. So here they are," her message began.

"Last Sunday I reposted somebody else’s post about Macklemore’s set at Ed Sheeran’s show. It said things in words I didn’t write, and I wouldn’t have chosen all of them. Then the comments came, and I did what I do when I’m hurt, which is post snarky memes and act like I’m fine. That’s on me.

"A repost isn’t a statement, and a meme isn’t a spine. Social media makes all of us cheap and fast, and we all know it. But I’d rather be disagreed with for what I actually said than hated for what anybody else wrote, so let me say it.

"I was born a Jew. I didn’t pick it, and I’ve never hidden it. And this week a whole lot of people decided what I believe without asking me, without checking a single thing I’ve ever said or done, because a repost and the word 'Jew' were apparently enough to fill in the rest. But let me fill it in... myself."

Pink is Jewish on her mother's side (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

'I'm standing up for my own people'

The singer went on to clarify that she doesn't 'speak for Israel' and but proceeded to call Hamas a 'terrorist organization'.

"Palestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity and their aspirations," Pink continued.

"Protecting innocent life comes first, everywhere, and nobody should ever celebrate the death of a child. Anybody’s child. I’ve spent a decade as a UNICEF ambassador for kids who didn’t choose the country or the war they were born into, and I have grieved every one of them, on both sides of that fence.

"I didn’t do it from behind a screen; I went to those children and held them. I’m not going to litigate a complex war in an Instagram caption, and I’m not going to recite anybody’s slogan to earn back a follower.

"And now I'm standing up for my own people, and I thought I knew going in how lonely that would be. And it's lonelier than that. But I'm doing it anyway."

Her statement continued in the comments section of her post, which she can read here.

UNILAD have approached Macklemore's reps for comment.