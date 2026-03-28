The comedian Druski appears to be doubling down on one of his latest videos after using prosthetics and make-up to perform a skit, believed by many to be mocking Erika Kirk.

The comic shared a video to his socials where he appeared as a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes. Druski, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, shared the skit on March 25, described as a portrayal of 'how conservative women in America act'.

However, the skit has sparked some controversy, especially as many believe the 31-year-old was taking aim at Charlie Kirk's widow.

One person raged: "DISGUSTING: Druski faces MASSIVE backlash after dressing as Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow, Erika Kirk, and mocking Christianity. An evil and garbage human being!"

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Another added: "Nah man this might be Druski’s most diabolical skit yet."

Many felt the skit was aimed at Kirk (druski/Instagram)

Druski has already faced similar controversy in the past, after he dressed up at NASCAR in a costume which saw him made up with white skin, a beard, light hair and tattoos of the American flag.

Using make-up to portray a white character seems to have led to some backlash online, however, in response to claims he'd gone 'too far', Druski shared a series of images on his social media, with fans believing the comedian did so to 'reveal' his biracial heritage.

After sharing photos on Instagram, one person wrote: "Druski claps back by revealing he's biracial after conservatives demand he be canceled."

A video of Druski speaking on the Chunkz and Filly show was also shared, in which he explained that his dad's side of the family have green eyes and are from potentially German origin.

"I think our last name was German... my dad even has green eyes and the rest of his family on his side have green eyes," he said.

Many people remain torn over the skit - while some think it was a harmless piece of comedy, others felt it overstepped a boundary.

Meanwhile, US Senator Ted Cruz has joined in on the critique and rebuked Drukski on Twitter, calling it 'beneath contempt'.

UNILAD has previously contacted both Kirk and Druski for comment on the matter.

Who is Druski?

Druski has made a name for himself in the world of comedy (Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Real name Drew Desbordes, Druski is an American comedian and influencer. He’s best known for his comedy sketches and improvisational characters, which often gain huge popularity on social media.

In September 2025, he went viral after donning prosthetics and make-up to look like a white ‘Proud American’ NASCAR fan. Meanwhile, his ‘Mega Church Pastors LOVE Money’ skit left many divided with its critique of megachurch culture.

The 31-year-old also hosts Coulda Been Records, a satirical record label and talent-scouting series. The likes of Drake, Ice Spice, and Timothée Chalamet have made appearances on it.

Druski has entered the music industry himself, with several singles and even featured on Justin Bieber’s 2025 album, SWAG.