American comedian Druski has sparked controversy after appearing to use Erika Kirk as inspiration for a new video which has already been viewed over 58 million times.

Druski has already been forced to ask the public whether he's 'canceled' at least once in his career, after he dressed up at NASCAR in a costume which saw him made up with white skin, a beard, light hair and tattoos of the American flag.

The comedian described that particular look as a 'Guy who is just Proud to be AMERICAN’, and now he's back again with a new appearance: "Conservative Woman."

The look once again sees Druski with white skin, this time with a long blonde wig and a face carefully painted with makeup.

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Druski, real name Drew Desbordes, took to multiple social media channels on March 25 to share his skit, which is described as a portrayal of 'how conservative women in America act'.

Druski has sparked controversy with his looks before (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

The video sees Druski take on everything from reformer pilates to press conferences, and many viewers have noticed that he appears to be referencing one conservative woman in particular - Erika Kirk.

Druski notably paraphrases a video of Kirk's in which she talks about saying prayers, staring directly into the camera as she does so.

"We said our prayer, and we asked the lord to protect us," she says in her video.

In comparison, Druski serves his own direct look to the camera and says in his clip: "I serve a righteous God, and that is why we say our prayers."

Elsewhere in the clip, Druski bops along to Katy Perry's 'California Gurls' in his car, and goes to a drive through with a tiny dog where he orders a 'sweet cream foam iced chai matcha' and an 'organic pup cup'.

While some viewers have found humor in the video, others have criticized Druski for his performance.

"Who even likes these skits? This not even funny fr," one person wrote, as another X account posted: "DISGUSTING: Druski faces MASSIVE backlash after dressing as Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow, Erika Kirk, and mocking Christianity. An evil and garbage human being!"

In the skit, he appears to paraphrase an Erika Kirk video (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

On Druski's X page, however, he has reposted multiple tweets praising the video, with one sharing a crying emoji and writing: "Nah man this might be Druski’s most diabolical skit yet."

One user took a screenshot from the clip and asked X's Grok: "Who is this."

The AI chatbot responded: "That's Erika Kirk, the actress/comedian starring in Druski's satirical skit. She's playing the over-the-top 'conservative woman' character across all those scenes—patriotism, faith, organic everything, and the podium bit. Spot-on performance for the laughs!"

Kirk has not responded to the clip at the time of writing (March 26), though some viewers have shared the videos of her which appear to have inspired Druski's performance under his initial post.

UNILAD has reached out to Kirk and Druski for comment.