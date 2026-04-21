A 21-year old content creator has sparked confusion after taking it upon himself to rebrand the sex trend known as crymaxing.

Most of us know that orgasms can cause intense reactions. There can be shaking, moaning, crying out names and all the rest, just to name a few. But did you know that sometimes reaching the big-O can make people cry?

It's so common, in fact, that the situation has got its own name; 'crymaxing'.

A punny take on the word 'climaxing', the situation is exactly as it sounds - crying as you reach an orgasm. It isn't necessarily a sign of sadness - in fact, it's probably quite the opposite, and it's more common than you think.

What is the 'sex trend' crymaxing?

Crymaxing originally meant crying during orgasm (Getty Stock)

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A 2017 study identified different kinds of 'pre-orgasmic phenomena', or 'unusual physical or psychological symptoms experienced by individuals as part of the orgasm response'.

One of huge findings of the study illuminated how we all experience a wide range of emotions while getting it on.

Crying rode high on this list, but other reactions included laughing, sneezing, headaches and sometimes even foot pain.

Basically, they are very intense and can have different reactions for everyone - including crying your eyes out.

Why did Dillon Latham cause confusion over crymaxing?

However one looksmaxxer, who is friends with the now infamous Clavicular, wants to change the way people use the word, sparking much confusion.

Dillon Latham from Richmond, Virginia has amassed a huge following of millions on TikTok and YouTube where he shares tips on self care and grooming.

He has gained a lot of attention this week, after telling his followers that he sometimes uses his own tears to style his hair, or to 'crymax'.





During a Kick livestream, Dillon said: "So the thing people don't know about crymaxing is, like, you actually have salt in your tears.

"So what I do is I take the tears and I put it in my hair, and it's almost like sea salt spray."

He tells the other host to stop laughing and to shut up, as they cannot contain their giggles as he continues.

He also revealed that he cries all the time, using the tears to make his hair softer (and to be fair, it does look very soft).

Maybe this is why Dillon wants to take this word back for the looksmaxxers.

Who is Dillon Latham?

Away from social media, Dillon runs a haircare brand called Simpletics, who claim to be 'reinventing hair styling with natural, high performance products that delivery instant results'.

The influencer has taken crymaxing into his own hands

Some of their popular products include Himalayan Sea Salt Spray and ultra-clean Hair Texturizing Powder.

It was revealed in 2024 that Dillon became a 'looksmaxer' after being dumped by his girlfriend in his junior year of high school, deciding to invest heavily in his appearance. He spent hours in the gym, made homemade skin concoctions like beef tallow moisturiser, and permed his hair to improve his self-esteem and feel better about himself.

He began posting to TikTok to inspire teen boys who had experienced similar situations.

To date, his TikToks have received over 100 million likes and over a billion views.