Erika Kirk has spoken out about the Correspondents Dinner and why she was in attendance on Saturday night (April 25).

Held at the Washington Hilton, this year's gala almost ended in disaster after a gunman opened fire at the venue in an apparent attempt to assassinate the president and other members of his administration who were there.

The event is held to celebrate journalism and is hosted by the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA).

One person who has had a clear dislike of the media in recent months is Erika Kirk. Despite this, the 37-year-old attended the event.

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People raised questions afterwards and now the mom-of-two had addressed the matter.

"It was because many of the journalists in that room have attempted to dehumanize me, and I wanted to meet some of them face to face, quite frankly," she has now said on The Charlie Kirk Show podcast.

Kirk added: "Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?"

Elsewhere she recalled the moment that a gunman, who has since been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire.

"Gunshots rang out and total chaos ensued," Kirk said. "You guys have all seen what happened next because there are a thousand videos of it."

Allen has since been charged with attempting to assassinate the president.