Amy Winehouse's heartbreaking words to doctors before she died as star would have turned 43 today

Amy Winehouse made a sad admission to her doctor the night before her passing.

Winehouse was only 27 years old when she died. She was found without a pulse on the afternoon of July 23, 2011, by her live-in security.

Winehouse had long battled drug and alcohol abuse, but had abstained from drinking alcohol in the weeks leading up to her death.

Sadly she relapsed just three days prior. It was found that the 'Valerie' singer's blood had 416mg of alcohol per 100ml after hear death. Anything above 350mg is reportedly fatal.

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There were said to be three empty bottles of vodka found in her home in Camden, London.

Winehouse's doctor visited her before her death and the singer admitted that she had started drinking again.

Today, September 14, marks what would have been Amy Winehouse's 43rd birthday (Rob Verhorst/Redferns)

During an inquest at Pancras Coroner’s Court in London, UK, Dr. Christina Romete recalled how her conversation with the then-27-year-old went.

Dr. Romete had told Winehouse how serious her condition was in light of her having started drinking again, to which the singer said: "I don't want to die."

Winehouse is said to have been prescribed a medication called Librium to help her deal with alcohol withdrawal symptoms, but she was reluctant to take them – and any other mental health support – incase in impacted her creativity, says The Irish Mirror.

Dr. Romete went on to say about Winehouse: "She was one of the most intelligent young women I’ve ever met.

"She was very determined to do everything her way, including her therapy. She had very strict views on that."

She went on to describe the singer's demeanour on the night she saw her as being 'calm but guilty'. While Winehouse was 'tipsy', she could still hold a conversation.

When she was asked if and when she planned on giving up drinking again, Winehouse admitted that she didn't know.

Dr. Romete further recalled: "The advice I had given to Amy over a long period of time was verbal and in written form about all the effects alcohol can have on the system, including respiratory depression and death, heart problems, fertility problems and liver problems."

Winehouse won five Grammys over the course of her career (Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

Winehouse's cause of death was determined as accidental blood poisoning.

Assistant deputy coroner Suzanne Greenaway said at the inquest that Winehouse had 'consumed sufficient alcohol and the unintended consequence of such potentially fatal levels was her sudden and unexpected death'.

There were two inquests into Winehouse's passing; one in 2011 and other in 2013.

The move to have another inquest came after an investigation found that Greenaway, who oversaw the first inquest, did not have the correct qualifications for the role, BBC News reported at the time.

If you've been affected by addiction and want to speak to someone in confidence, you can call American Addiction Centers on (888) 324-0595, available 24/7, or contact them through their website.