Amy Winehouse's heartbreaking words to doctors before she died as star would have turned 43 today
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Amy Winehouse's heartbreaking words to doctors before she died as star would have turned 43 today

The 'Back to Black' hitmaker was just 27 years old at the time of her death

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Chris Christoforou/Redferns

Topics: Amy Winehouse, Mental Health, Alcohol

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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