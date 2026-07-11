It's widely known that men are less likely to go to the doctors than women are. However, doctor's are urging men to visit them more if they feel like something's wrong, especially if they have four particular symptoms.

Although many may think it's just a stereotype, it's actually not, there's research to prove it.

A study conducted in 2010, which analyzed primary care consultation data, found that the crude consultation rate was 32% lower in men than women. Wow!

In fact, Nuffield Health found that 41% of men recall being told that “men don’t complain about health issues” as children.

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Of course, this shouldn't be the case, with cancers such as prostate cancer being the most frequently diagnosed cancer in men, with the risk heightening after 50.

And in a recent study, published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, researchers found that for 16 types of cancer, men were significantly more likely than women to be diagnosed at a regional stage than at a localized stage. The largest differences were found in salivary gland cancer, oropharyngeal cancer, thyroid cancer, and stomach cancer.

Of course, doctors want to end this, as Dr. Michael Herman, Director of Urology at Mount Sinai South Nassau, told The New York Post what he wants men to visit the doctors if they notice.

Doctors are urging men to consult their doctor with four specific symptoms (Getty Stock)

Erectile dysfunction

It's no wonder why many men may keep this a secret - but struggling to get an erection could mean something deeper.

Doctor Herman tells the outlet this 'could be the first sign of vascular disease'.

Cardiologist Michael Joseph Blaha also said it could even be a sign of heart disease.

To get an erection, blood needs to flow to the penis. Therefore, if you have something which might affect your circulation, then this could impact on an erection, and that blood vessels aren't working well.

Of course, there are a number of reasons for this, so those with any concerns should visit their doctor.

Swollen or enlarged testicles

Again, understandable why men would be embarrassed, but the doc tells the Post that 'unusual growth could indicate testicular cancer,' although, the reasons are more likely benign, such as fluid build up, he says.

Due to the risk, it's important that men report any unusual changes to their doctor - although it's not always serious, it's better to be safe than sorry.

Men are less likely to consult doctors than women (Image: Getty Stock)

Frequent urination

Of course, this could be down to a number of reasons - especially if you're drinking more water than usual.

However, it could also be a sign of something more serious, such as diabetes - which also causes the symptom.

“Once a patient’s blood sugar is about 180 or so, the kidneys are no longer able to handle the extra sugar, and it spills into the urine,” Doctor Herman told the Post, which leads to 'high urine outputs'.

Low sex drive, depression, and fatigue

It's a hard topic for many, it's been shown that men's mental health often goes untreated due to the fact that they're less likely to seek help than women.

Of course, all these factors can be linked to just feeling down, and the burdens that come with everyday life.

However, as per Cleveland Clinic, low testosterone can also mimic symptoms of depression and anxiety over time. Testosterone levels do tend to decrease as a man gets older, the site adds.

They recommend men see a doctor if they experience a number of physical symptoms, including weight loss.

If low testosterone is determined, treatment will be discussed.

As always, anyone with any health concerns should visit their doctor.



