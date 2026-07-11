A pilot's final transmission from a K2 Airways plane which descended and lost control contact with air traffic controllers on Tuesday, has been revealed.

According to the Pakistan Airports Authority, the private cargo plane was approaching Karachi from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates before it started 'rapidly descending'. Data from FlightRadar shows the descent of the aircraft shortly before 9.20pm local time.

The aircraft is said to have dropped 36,550 feet, dropping 5,000 feet in less than a minute.

The plane is said to have lost communication with air traffic control at 9:21 p.m. local time, on July 7, just one minute later.

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Wreckage of the plane was found in the Arabian Sea off the coast of Ormara, after a 12 hour search, authorities revealed.

The plane arrived at the airline in 2024 (Getty Stock)

A search for five missing crew members was conducted. In a statement, K2 airways named the crew members as as Captain Muhammad Rizwan Idris, First Officer Faisal Jatoi, flight engineers Muhammad Hamid and Muhammad Arif Siddiqui, and aircraft loader Muhammad Taufiq Khan.

“We continue to pray earnestly for the safety of our colleagues," they added in the statement.

They then confirmed that they were 'fully cooperating with the Pakistan Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and other government agencies.

Now, the pilot's final transmission has been widely reported, in which he said they were 'floating or rolling,' according to news.com.au,

In aviation, the term 'rolling' refers to an aircraft banking from side to side. Floating is said to be referring to a landing error.

There were five crew members on board the plane (Getty Stock)

K2 airways, the private cargo airline, based in Karachi was established in May 2018 under the Airline Charter license issued by the Government of Pakistan, their website states.

The Boeing 737 is the airlines only aircraft, with the CEO of the company announcing in 2024: "Our inaugural Boeing 737-400SF aircraft arrived in Karachi on July 1, 2024, marking a significant milestone in enhancing cargo capacity and frequency to domestic and international destinations. Recognizing the vital role of cargo airlines in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, we are committed to setting new standards in air cargo services."

Pakistani prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his 'deep sorrow, grief and regret over the tragic incident'.

The last devastating airline crash in the country happened in 2020, in which over 90 people died after a Pakistan International Airlines jet crashed into a house.



