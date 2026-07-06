A doctor was warned about the health conditions which erectile dysfunction could be a sign of.

It's not something that anyone wants to experience, where the old chap remains placid and passive despite things starting to get hot and heavy, before the owner hurriedly blurts out 'I swear this never happens' as a cloud of disappointment descends.

Erectile dysfunction is more common than you might think, though its sensitive nature often results in not everyone who experiences it coming forward.

In fact, over 30 percent of men between the ages of 40 and 70 can find it difficult both to get it up, and to keep it up.

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But while this in itself can be embarrassing and unpleasant, a doctor has warned that erectile dysfunction could lead to a lot more than just an unfulfilling end to a date.

Erectile dysfunction is more common than you might think (Getty Stock)

Michael Joseph Blaha is a cardiologist, and explained that while there is a perception that erectile dysfunction is a psychological problem, it can also be a mechanical one.

He said that in some cases if someone can't get an erection then this could actually be a warning sign that something is not right with their health.

Specifically, it could be a sign of heart disease.

“Erectile dysfunction is often a hint of underlying heart disease,” Blaha said in Hopkins Medicine.

But how is there a connection here?

Well, an erection happens when blood flows into the penis, causing it to become engorged and firm.

So if you have something which might affect your circulation, then this could impact on an erection.

For example, the doctor explained that one early stage of coronary heart disease is something called 'endothelial dysfunction'.

It can be a sign of heart disease (Getty Stock)

This is where blood vessels are unable to dilate properly, and given that blood flow into the penis requires dilation in the blood vessels this can be the first thing that the symptoms affects.

"Too many men ignore heart disease symptoms such as shortness of breath or chest pain," said Dr Blaha.

But it's not just heart disease that the condition is a symptoms of, either, as it can also be linked to Type 2 Diabetes as high blood sugar can damage blood vessels.

Luckily, there are lifestyle choices that you can make to help manage your risk levels.

These are things like eating healthy food, avoiding smoking and drinking alcohol to excess, and exercising regularly.

“So many things are rooted in the cardiovascular system,” said Blaha. “Controlling some of these risk factors really can make a difference.”