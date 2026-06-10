A doctor has opened up about the symptoms and treatments of an 'agonizing' health condition which can affect the penis.

Sexual health can sometimes be a difficult topic for people to open up about, and despite it being important to be open and honest people might feel shame and embarrassment.

But a doctor has now shared information to help get the word out about a condition which could impact anyone who has a penis, and if not treated could be extremely painful.

This is phimosis, a health condition where someone's foreskin cannot be fully pulled back over the tip of the penis.

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The condition has a greater prevalence in children, and most cases resolve themselves, however in some cases it can also continue into adulthood, according to Dr Philippa Kaye.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Dr Kaye explained that phimosis 'wasn't much of a problem in the US' due to the higher rates of circumcision.

She explained that many patients may feel embarrassed to talk about the condition (Nuttawan Jayawan/Getty)

She wrote: "Still today, around eight in ten adult American men are circumcised, however that number will keep falling as fewer than 50 percent of babies are given the procedure today. And as they do, rates of phimosis will rise and rise."

If untreated phimosis can cause inflammation and infection which can become extremely painful for the patient.

Dr Kaye explained that many of the patients who come to her are 'embarrassed to talk about it'.

"They will have probably put off seeking medical help for months, gritting their teeth and hoping the problem goes away," she wrote.

"In some cases, they have even hidden the painful condition from their partners, who can't understand why they have started to avoid sex."

Fortunately, Dr Kaye explained that the condition can be treated and prevented by taking fairly easy steps at home, but added that it's important to talk about it because 'the sooner phimosis is assessed, the more straightforward the treatment options tend to be'.

The condition can sometimes continue into adulthood (JW LTD/Getty)

An 'essential foundation' in preventing the condition is good hygiene, Dr Kaye advised.

"Patients should wash daily using water and a fragrance-free, non-irritating soap," she wrote.

You should also avoid using certain products around the penis, including things which are perfumed, as well as talcum powder and antiseptic creams as these can increase irritation and 'make the phimosis worse'.

She added that not properly cleaning things down there can even lead to infection, and that it's also important to make sure that things are clean and dry down there.

And most importantly, if you are concerned that you may have the condition, speak to a doctor.