We’ve all heard the theory that dentists can tell if you’ve been ‘partaking in sexual activity’ by looking at your mouth. But is it true?

A trip to the dentist isn’t the highlight of anyone’s week, but the thought of dentists knowing the ins and outs of our personal life just by looking in our mouths adds to the anxiety.

Of course, no one has the guts to ask the dentist if this is true - but luckily, one professional has answered all, so no one needs to ask those awkward questions.

Speaking to VICE, Dr Milad Shadrooh was as shocked as anyone to hear the theory.

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Many are questioning what dentists can actually tell by looking in a patients mouth (Getty Stock Image)

“Wow! I don’t know about that. I’ve never been asked this question before!” he said.

Luckily, patients don’t need to be embarrassed about what they’re doing behind closed doors, as he laughed: “Never in my life have I been able to tell if a patient has done oral s*x. I don’t know any dentist who would, either. What a question to ask!”

The theory states that a person who has engaged in this type of sexual activity recently would have red spots on the roof of their mouth - but the doc seemingly shut down suspicions.

“Unless they did it literally like two minutes ago in the waiting room, then you might smell it? That’s quite disgusting,” he told the publication.

As for if having a cheeky smooch can ruin your oral health, the dentist says bacteria ‘may’ transfer over. However, what people should worry about the most is the risk of Herpes Simplex Virus - more commonly known as cold sores.

A dentist spilled all on what they can, and can't tell during a routine check up (Getty Stock Image)

Although, it doesn’t look like its a dead certain no, as there have been multiple studies that may back the case.

Most recently, a study undertaken in 2018, in a BMJ case report, revealed that dentists found ‘a circular-shaped erythematous lesion with a clear centre on the patient’s soft palate’. He then acknowledged partaking in the sexual activity in the last three days.

So, it looks like things are still up in the air on that one for now - but if you're easily embarrassed, maybe hold off before your check-up!

What we do know for certain though, is that dentists can tell if you have any cavities, if you're pregnant and if you smoke.



