We've all heard of aphrodisiacs such as Oysters improving sexual desire. However, there's one surprising food that may also help in that department, and many will have them stashed away in their cupboards.

In the modern day, 'superfood' has become a word we use and hear everyday. But what does it mean?

The term is a non-scientific term used to describe nutrient-dense foods, which positively affect health. HealthLine states that 'nutritionally speaking, there is no such thing as a superfood.'

Those that are classed under the 'non-scientifical term' include leafy greens, berries, eggs and green tea.

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Although, there's another that could also improve sex life....

Steven Bartlett, host of the Diary of a CEO podcast, invited urologist and sexual health expert, Dr. Rena Malik onto the show, where they discussed all things sexual wellness.

Although the doc said she didn't like talking about 'super foods,' she said that although superfoods need to be part of a whole 'diet' nuts, such as pistachios have a number of benefits.

Pistachios are said to help with erectile function (Getty Stock)

"But certainly, having nuts because they have great Omega 3s, they have healthy fats, these are the reasons that these improve diet."

The doctor then went on to say that foods filled with anti-oxidants, which include colorful fruits like blueberries and citrus fruits have been 'shown to reduce the incidence of erectile dysfunction'.

That's not the only benefit. Foods such as pistachios that are filled with anti-oxidants have a number of benefits, 'and play a key role in reducing the risk of certain health conditions, such as cancer,' HealthLine says.

They're especially high in the anti-oxidants polyphenols and tocopherols that can also help reduce the risk of heart disease.

Foods such as pistachios can help blood flow (Getty Stock Image)

As per HealthLine, the foods play an important role in promoting blood vessel health, as nuts such as these 'are a source of the amino acid L-arginine, which is converted into nitric oxide in the body.'

But what does nitric oxide causes blood vessels to dilate in the body by siginalling the surrounding smooth muscle to relax

But how does this help in the bedroom? Well, good blood flow is crucial for erectile function. During arousal, arteries expand to increase blood flow to the penis.

There have been a number of studies that have focused on the link between the foods and people's intimate lives - but not just with erections.

One study, which was undertaken in 2019 'evaluated the effects of mixed nuts supplementation on erectile and sexual function' in 83 males between the ages of 18-35, and found improvements in sexual desire in these males.

In 2014, another study found that regular consumption of these tasty nuts 'improvements in vascular stiffness'.

Time to stock up!



